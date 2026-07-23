Six Upcoming Trash Pandas Games to Air on Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV)

Published on July 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Los Angeles Angels announced today that six upcoming Rocket City Trash Pandas home games will be televised live on Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV) as part of the Angels' expanded minor league coverage. The first broadcast will be on Thursday night as the Trash Pandas take on the Knoxville Smokies at Toyota Field.

The six-game package, all from Toyota Field, gives Angels fans throughout Southern California and beyond an opportunity to watch many of the organization's top prospects. The broadcasts will feature the Trash Pandas' broadcast team of Josh Caray and Chris Harris.

The scheduled ABTV broadcasts are:

Thursday, July 23 vs. Knoxville Smokies - 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 25 vs. Knoxville Smokies - 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, August 6 vs. Birmingham Barons - 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 8 vs. Birmingham Barons - 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT

Thursday, September 3 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - 6:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, September 6 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - 5:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. PT

"Every night at Toyota Field is about creating memorable experiences for our fans," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. "We're excited that ABTV gives viewers across the West Coast the chance to see the energy of our ballpark, the creativity of our promotions, and the atmosphere that has made Trash Pandas baseball one of the premier entertainment destinations in Minor League Baseball."

The expanded schedule follows last season's inaugural West Coast coverage on the then-FanDuel Sports Network West, during which four Trash Pandas home games were televised in the second half of the 2025 season.

Fans with a cable or satellite subscription that includes ABTV can stream the broadcasts through Angels.TV. Every Trash Pandas game will also continue to air locally on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Live, MiLB.TV, and on the radio on 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM) and Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas continue their six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies through Sunday, July 26. The series features an Adult Football Jersey Giveaway, Singles Night, Pirate & Princess Night, Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway, and Family Fun Sunday.







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