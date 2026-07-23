Ragsdale Reignites Streak, Shuckers Fall to Lookouts

Published on July 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Josiah Ragsdale

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Josiah Ragsdale(Biloxi Shuckers)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (49-39, 14-9) found early success at Erlanger Park, but fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (47-45, 10-13), 8-4, on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, Josiah Ragsdale reached base twice with a multi-hit performance, including his fourth home run of the season.

Six pitches into the game, the Shuckers took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Jesús Made, scoring Dylan O'Rae from third after he led off the game with a triple down the left field line. The Lookouts struck back in the third with back-to-back-to-back home runs from Carlos Sanchez, Jay Allen II and Carter Graham, making it 4-1. In the fifth, Josiah Ragsdale cut the deficit to 4-2 with a 103 MPH, 370-foot solo shot to right-center, his first of two hits during the game. In the bottom of the inning, the Lookouts extended the lead to 7-2 with an RBI double from Carter Graham, a fielding error and an RBI double from Pablo Aliendo. The Shuckers struck back in the seventh with an RBI single from Josiah Ragsdale and a sacrifice fly from Matthew Wood, making it 7-4. Cam Collier made it 8-4 in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to left.

Jose Montero (2-1) earned the win while Travis Smith (0-2) took the loss for the Shuckers, despite setting a Double-A high with 4.2 innings. At the plate, Jesús Made (2-for-4) and Josiah Ragsdale (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances.

The series continues on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Yorman Galindez (1-2, 5.92) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Nate Peterson (4-2, 4.67) for the Lookouts. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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