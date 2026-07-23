Columbus' Woes Persist in Pensacola with 3-1 Series Opening Loss

Published on July 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (13-9, 42-44) lacked enough offensive punch and came out on the wrong side of a game defined by pitching in their 3-1 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (11-10, 47-43) on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: Pensacola broke through with three consecutive singles off Julio Robaina (L, 2-3) in the second inning, the last being an RBI single from Payton Green to stake the Wahoos to a 1-0 lead. An RBI single from Ian Lewis Jr. added to the lead in the fifth inning. Columbus scraped in a run in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Jordan Groshans, but the two-run advantage was restored for Pensacola on a solo home run from Brandon Compton in the home half. Colby Martin (S, 5) locked down the Clingstones for a six-out save.

Key Contributors: Groshans had the lone RBI for Columbus while Dalton McIntyre (2-for-4) posted the only multi-hit game. Shay Schanaman and Owen Hackman combined for 2.2 scoreless innings of relief. For Pensacola, starter Luis Moreno (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO) got the win while Compton (1-for-4, HR, RBI) and Ethan O'Donnell (3-for-4, 2B) provided much of the Wahoos' offensive momentum.

Notable: Columbus falls to 5-14 all-time at Blue Wahoos Stadium. McIntyre delivered his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Columbus has held its opponent to three runs or fewer for the 10th time in 15 games this month.

Next Game (Thursday, July 23; Doubleheader): Columbus at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Ian Mejia (0-6, 9.51 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Eliazar Dishmey (1-1, 3.93 ERA) for Pensacola. In the second game, RHP Anderson Pilar (0-1, 7.71 ERA) will start for Columbus while LHP Luis Palacios (4-0, 3.17 ERA) is scheduled for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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