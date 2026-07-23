Barons Best Biscuits 8-6 to Snap Winning Streak at Six Games

Published on July 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Jadher Areinamo of the Montgomery Biscuits rounds the bases

(Montgomery Biscuits) Jadher Areinamo of the Montgomery Biscuits rounds the bases(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits could not overcome an early deficit, falling to the Birmingham Barons, 8-6, on Wednesday night at DABOS Park.

Birmingham (35-57) jumped in front in the first inning when Alec Briley doubled home Boston Smith for a 1-0 lead. The Barons extended the advantage in the second as Grant Magill launched a two-run homer to left-center, making it 3-0.

The Barons added two more runs in the third. Briley singled home Caleb Bonemer before Colby Shelton lined an RBI double to right to plate Briley and stretch the lead to 5-0.

Montgomery (45-46) got on the board in the bottom of the third when Caden Bodine lined an RBI single to right, scoring Mac Horvath to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Birmingham answered with three more runs in the fourth. Bonemer hit a two-run homer to left-center before Briley followed with a solo shot to right, pushing the Barons' lead to 8-1.

The Biscuits began to chip away in the bottom of the fourth as Jadher Areinamo blasted a solo home run to left-center, his 13th homer of the season.

Montgomery added two more runs in the fifth. Bodine lifted a sacrifice fly to left that scored Gregory Barrios before Brayden Taylor ripped an RBI double to center, bringing home Austin Overn to trim the deficit to 8-4.

The Biscuits mounted one final rally in the eighth inning when Taylor led off with a solo home run to right field, his 15th of the season. Theo Gillen followed with a solo blast to center, but Birmingham's bullpen was able to settle in to secure the 8-6 victory.

Montgomery finished with nine hits. Taylor went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, and two RBI, while Bodine drove in two runs. Horvath collected two hits on his 25th birthday while Areinamo and Gillen each homered.

Garrett Edwards (1-8) took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits over three innings. Roel Garcia III surrendered three runs across the next three innings before Andrew Lindsey tossed two scoreless frames and TJ Fondtain worked a scoreless ninth.

Birmingham starter Dylan Cumming (3-6) earned the win after allowing four runs over 5.0 innings. Jackson Kelley added two scoreless innings, and despite allowing back-to-back home runs in the eighth, Phil Fox and Jonathan Clark combined to finish off the victory, with Clark recording his fourth save.

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Birmingham Barons (White Sox) from July 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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