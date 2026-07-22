Shuckers Announce Summer Pass on Sale Through July 31

Published on July 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that starting TODAY, fans can purchase the 2026 Shuckers Summer Pass, with access to 20 home games at Keesler Federal Park. For $2.50 per game ($50 in total), fans will receive access to all remaining home games in August and September, including series against the Montgomery Biscuits, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Birmingham Barons and Knoxville Smokies. Summer Pass seats are located in the reserved level at Keesler Federal Park, and include access to the boardwalk, beach area and the Corona Premier Tiki Bar. Fans can click HERE to purchase a 2026 Shuckers Summer Pass, with chances to see baseball's top prospect Jesús Made and fan-favorites such as Blake Burke, Dylan O'Rae and Mike Boeve!

Featured dates include the return of the Biloxi Beach Chickens on Saturday, August 1, with a Beach Chickens cooler bag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Farm Families of Mississippi, and a Biloxi Mud Bugs water bottle giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by the Beau Rivage on Saturday, August 15.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 22, 2026

Shuckers Announce Summer Pass on Sale Through July 31 - Biloxi Shuckers

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