Game Info & Roster Move: June 5 vs. Columbus: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







ROSTER MOVE:

RHP Efrain Contreras given unconditional release by the Los Angeles Angels

Friday, June 5, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (27-26) vs. Columbus Clingstones (25-27)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (4-1, 2.89) vs. RHP Garrett Baumann (3-4, 6.27)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by COLSA.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their six-game homestand on Friday night with game four of a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate Columbus Clingstones at Toyota Field.

COMEBACK FALLS SHORT: Columbus grabbed a 2-1 series lead on Thursday night with a 5-3 win over the Trash Pandas. Trailing 4-0, Rocket City chipped away with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but fell short of completing the comeback. The Pandas' bullpen kept the game within reach, allowing just one run on one hit over 4.2 innings after starter Nate Snead made his Toyota Field debut. Harold Coll paced the offense, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run.

1.5 GAMES BACK WITH 16 TO PLAY: Rocket City is 1.5 games behind first-place Chattanooga in the North Division standings, tied with Knoxville for 2nd place, with 16 games remaining in the first half. Rocket City has surged back into contention after sitting at 7-11 and 8.0 games back on April 23, with a 20-15 record since then. The 20 wins since April 24 are T-2nd-most in the Southern League and T-7th-most across all Double-A clubs.

TODAY'S STARTER: Joel Hurtado finished May 3-0 with the 2nd-best ERA in the Southern League at 1.33, plus 27 strikeouts and 6 walks over 27.0 innings pitched. Over his first 10 starts, he is 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA (3rd in SL), 41 strikeouts, 15 walks, over 46.2 innings.

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, June 5: Enjoy Friday Night Fireworks presented by COLSA and help celebrate a local Thompson Tractor Community Hero.

Saturday, June 6: Enjoy a special Negro League Tribute Night and Juneteenth Kickback featuring throwback Huntsville Stars uniforms, tributes to Eugene Scruggs, special guests, live entertainment, and postgame fireworks.

Sunday, June 7: Enjoy Armed Forces Day with a Gold Star family tribute, helicopter flyover, Armed Forces cap giveaway, player autographs, Kids Run the Bases, and family fun throughout the afternoon

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Peach season arrives at Toyota Field with two sweet and savory specialty offerings. Enjoy the Peach Cheddar Fusion at Sprocket's - a grilled cheese sandwich featuring aged white cheddar, charred clingstone peaches, thin shaved pickled red onions, fresh basil, and Crown Peach BBQ sauce - or satisfy your sweet tooth with the Peach Pandamonium from Allstars, featuring cinnamon pretzel bites topped with peach cobbler and soft serve ice cream.

Opponent Drinks at Rock Porch:

Clingstone Crush - Guajana Rum, Peach Schnapps, and lemonade







Southern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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