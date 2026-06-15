Margaritaville, Saints Hall of Fame, Toy Story Jerseys Highlight Shuckers Homestand with Clingstones

Published on June 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers face the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) for the fifth time this season to conclude the first half at Keesler Federal Park, beginning Tuesday, June 16. This marks the Clingstones final visit to Biloxi in 2026, with the Shuckers having the chance to clinch the First Half Title in the South Division for the second consecutive season. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL: SWEET BISCUIT W/ ROASTED PEACHES AND CREAM

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans will also receive a themed Shuckers Schooner of Liberty T-shirt presented by Coca-Cola. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can also enjoy live music from DJ Peauxboi at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 5:05 p.m. (DOUBLEHEADER)

Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from The Bayou Troubadours featuring Matt Hoggatt and Johnny Mire at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. It's also Margaritaville Night at the ballpark! The Shuckers will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett with specialty jerseys and food items. Between games, the Shuckers will honor the Pearl River Community College baseball and softball programs, which each took home an NJCAA DII National Title this spring.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's game is the fifth Friday Fireworks of the season, presented by The Dairy Alliance, with fireworks beginning following the final out. The Shuckers will get set for football season with Saints Hall of Fame Night featuring specialty Saints-themed jerseys, the 2026 Saints Hall of Fame Class and more. Prominent former Saints players will be made available for autographs and photos during the game. Prior to the game, fans can enjoy a Saints Hall of Fame experience at Shuckers Plaza and free ice cream courtesy of The Dairy Alliance.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 6:05 p.m.

With the World Cup in full swing, the Shuckers will host Soccer Night at the ballpark! The first 1,000 fans will receive a patriotic Shuckers-themed soccer jersey presented by Coca-Cola.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers finish the first half with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick. The Shuckers will host Toy Story Jersey Night for Father's Day, complete with specialty jerseys, music and more! The jerseys are available for auction and can be bid on HERE until June 21st at 6:30 p.m. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Fans can stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 15, 2026

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