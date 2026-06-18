Adamczewski, Fischer Drive in Runs in Double-A Debuts, Shuckers Fall to Clingstones

Published on June 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Andrew Fischer

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Andrew Fischer(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS- The Biloxi Shuckers (32-30) were upended by the Columbus Clingstones (29-32), 9-4 on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park. A pair of Shuckers made their Double-A debuts, with Josh Adamczewski (1-for-5) and Andrew Fischer (1-for-4) each recording their first hit, extra-base hit and RBI in Biloxi.

The Shuckers struck first in the bottom of the second on the third pitch Andrew Fischer saw as a Double-A slugger and belted a 103 mph, 387 feet home run. The Clingstones tied the game in the third on a RBI-single by David McCabe. Columbus collected three more runs in the fifth with two homers in the frame from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and a two-run shot by McCabe. Josh Adamczewski cut the deficit in half with his first Double-A hit which resulted in a RBI-double in the fifth before a Jesús Made RBI-groundout brought the game within a run. The Clingstones scored four runs over the next three innings, thanks to a Logan Braunschweig sacrifice fly in the sixth, RBI-doubles from Patrick Clohisy and David McCabe in the seventh, and a Clohisy run-scoring single in the eighth. Mike Boeve came home to score on a wild pitch in the eighth, but Columbus countered with an Archer Brookman solo homer in the ninth.

Eric Brown Jr. (3-for-4) posted his second three-hit performance of the season.

The Shuckers lead the Southern League South Division by half a game, with six games remaining in the first half. Biloxi's magic number sits at 5 after the Pensacola Blue Wahoos loss earlier Wednesday evening. The Shuckers and Clingstones next duel in a doubleheader on Thursday night. It's Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from The Bayou Troubadours featuring Matt Hoggatt and Johnny Mire at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. It's also Margaritaville Night at the ballpark! The Shuckers will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett with specialty jerseys and food items. Between games, the Shuckers will honor the Pearl River Community College baseball and softball programs, which each took home an NJCAA DII National Title this spring. Yorman Galindez (0-2, 12.91) gets the start for Biloxi in game one, with Travis Smith (0-1, 4.50) taking the ball for the nightcap in his first Double-A start. Columbus will counter with Cedric DeGrandpre in his Double-A Debut for the first contest, with Brett Sears (2-1, 2.23) on the bump in game two. The first game of the series gets underway at 5:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 17, 2026

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