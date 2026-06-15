Shuckers Add Top Prospects Fischer, Adamczewski from High-A

Published on June 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 3B Andrew Fischer and OF J osh Adamczewski have been promoted from the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and added to the active roster. Both players will be active for the Shuckers home game on Tuesday, June 16, against the Columbus Clingstones, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Shuckers enter Tuesday a half-game ahead of the Montgomery Biscuits for first place in the South Division with eight games remaining in the half. The Shuckers are looking to become the first Brewers Double-A affiliate to reach the playoffs in three consecutive seasons since the El Paso Diablos, who reached in five straight seasons between 1990 and 1994. Fans can click HERE to purchase tickets to their Keesler Federal Park debuts.

Adamczewski, 21, was originally selected by the Brewers in the 15 th round of the 2023 MLB Draft from Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana. The outfielder is currently the 76 th -ranked overall prospect by Baseball America, and the 6 th -ranked prospect in the Brewers organization. Adamczewski ends his time in the Midwest League among the league leaders in average (2 nd, .331), on-base percentage (2 nd, .464), OPS (3 rd, 1.036) and walks (T-9th, 41). Adamczewski's 162 wRC+ is also the 5 th -highest by a Brewers High-A player since 2006.

Fischer, 22, was selected by the Brewers 20 th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft from the University of Tennessee, and becomes the first member of the Brewers 2025 Draft Class to reach Double-A. Entering today, the third baseman is the 12 th- ranked prospect in the Brewers organization. Fischer ends his time in the Midwest League among the league leaders in home runs (1 st, 20), RBI (2 nd, 50), OPS (1 st, 1.118), extra-base hits (T-1st, 31), on-base percentage (7 th, .443) and walks (8 th, 45). His 20 home runs mark the most in a season by a Brewers High-A player since at least 2006.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from June 15, 2026

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