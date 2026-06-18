Barons Rebound in Nightcap

Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons split a doubleheader with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 3,882 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday. The Barons lost the first game 6-4 to the Blue Wahoos, but won the nitecap game 6-3 on a late-inning comeback.

In Game 1, the Barons led 1-0 in the first inning, but were outscored 6-1 through the first four innings. The Barons had seven hits in the loss. Alex Briley hit his 12th home run of the season.

Starting pitcher Gabe Davis (0-2, 6.60) took the loss, going 3.1 innings, giving up seven hits, six earned runs, and a walk with five strikeouts. He gave up three Blue Wahoos home runs.

In Game 2, with the Barons trailing 3-1 going into the top of the seventh inning in a seven-inning game, the Barons scored five runs to take a 6-3 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Dylan Campbell singled. Colby Shelton walked. On a wild pitch, both runners moved up to third and second base. Jorge Corona walked to load the bases with no outs. T.J. McCants doubled on a line drive to center field, scoring Campbell and Shelton, and the game was tied at 3-3.

Briley was intentionally walked, and Benemer walked with the bases loaded, scoring Corona. The Barons took the 4-3 lead.

Anthony DePino singled on a ground ball to center field, scoring McCants and Briley, and the Barons led 6-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jackson Kelley gets his fifth save of the season. Relief pitcher Phil Fox (2-2, 2.16) gets the win.

Up next is game three of the six-game series with the Blue Wahoos. LHP Lucas Gordon (3-3, 5.28) will face off with Pensacola starter RHP Eliazar Dishmey. First pitch is a 6:05 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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