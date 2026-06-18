Torrential Rain Postpones Doubleheader for Columbus, Biloxi on Thursday
Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
BILOXI, MS. - A scheduled doubleheader for the Columbus Clingstones and the Biloxi Shuckers was postponed due to rain on Thursday at Keesler Federal Park. The remaining schedule for the week is still to be determined.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 23): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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