Shuckers, Clingstones Doubleheader Postponed on Thursday
Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones were postponed on Thursday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. An announcement regarding this week's updated schedule will be made at a later time.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026
- Shuckers, Clingstones Doubleheader Postponed on Thursday - Biloxi Shuckers
- Barons Rebound in Nightcap - Birmingham Barons
- Homestand Highlights: First-Ever Drone Show on Star Wars Night & Country Night Highlight Series vs Rocket City - Columbus Clingstones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers, Clingstones Doubleheader Postponed on Thursday
- Adamczewski, Fischer Drive in Runs in Double-A Debuts, Shuckers Fall to Clingstones
- PRCC Title Ceremony Rescheduled to July 1
- Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed in Series Opener on Tuesday
- Margaritaville, Saints Hall of Fame, Toy Story Jerseys Highlight Shuckers Homestand with Clingstones