Shuckers, Clingstones Doubleheader Postponed on Thursday

Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones were postponed on Thursday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. An announcement regarding this week's updated schedule will be made at a later time.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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