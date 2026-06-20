Shuckers' Magic Number Drops to Two, Game Two Suspended in Third Inning

Published on June 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jesús Made in action

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Jesús Made in action(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (33-30) saw their magic number fall to two with a 14-3 win over the Columbus Clingstones (29-33) at Keesler Federal Park, before rain suspended game two in the third inning, with the game tied at one. The game will resume on Saturday, June 20, at 4:35 p.m. before game two, which is scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

In game one, the Shuckers fell behind, 1-0, on a double steal from Ethan Workinger and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. The Shuckers responded in the second with an eight-run inning, the most runs in an inning this season. Jacob Hurtubise gave the Shuckers a lead with a two-RBI single before Jesús Made smashed a three-RBI double to left, making it 5-1. Later in the inning, Blake Burke made it 6-1 with his 15 th double of the season and Josh Adamczewski extended the lead to seven with his second hit of the inning, a two-RBI single to left. In the fourth, Patrick Clohisy made it 8-2 with an RBI single to left. In the fourth, the Shuckers responded with an RBI single from Eric Brown Jr., a three-RBI double from Dylan O'Rae, an RBI single from Jesús Made and an RBI triple from Andrew Fischer. In the sixth, an RBI fielder's choice from Ambioris Tavarez made it 14-3. Jaron DeBerry (5-3) earned the win while Cedric De Grandpre (0- 1).

Jesús Made (2-for-4), Blake Burke (2-for-5), Josh Adamczewski (2-for-4) and Mike Boeve (2-for-3) each recorded a multi-hit effort.

With the World Cup in full swing, the Shuckers will host Soccer Night at the ballpark on Saturday night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a patriotic Shuckers-themed soccer jersey presented by Coca-Cola. Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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