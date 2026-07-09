Hurtubise Has 3-RBI Night in Shuckers Loss to Smokies

Published on July 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Jacob Hurtubise

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Jacob Hurtubise(Biloxi Shuckers)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (43-36, 8-6) strung together a trio of runs in two innings, but the Knoxville Smokies (48-35, 10-4) staged a comeback and won game two of the series, 9-6 on Wednesday evening at Covenant Health Park. It marks the first time in the second half the Shuckers have fallen in consecutive contests.

The Shuckers started with a big inning in the second after a pair of RBI doubles from Eric Brown Jr. and Jacob Hurtubise, who drove in two to make it 3-0. In the third, Owen Ayers obliterated his 17 th home run of the season to cut the deficit to one. The two teams were scoreless for the next two frames until the Smokies for a second night in a row scored six runs in the sixth inning. The six-spot was courtesy of an Ethan Hearn 2-RBI double, an Alex Madera RBI single, an Alex Ramirez run-scoring base knock, and an Ayers two-run hit. Biloxi brought the game within two in the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles from Hurtubise and Dylan O'Rae, and an RBI groundout by Jesús Made. The Smokies struck for some insurance in the seventh with Carter Trice's 11 th long bomb of the year.

Jacob Hurtubise (2-for-4) had his second 3-RBI performance of the season, with he and Mike Boeve (2-for-3) having multi-hit performances. Josh Adamczewski was also walked three times, which ties a Shuckers season-high and means Adamczewski has reached in each of his first 17 games in Double-A

Brooks Caple collected the win, with Jack Seppings getting the loss, despite a career-high 76 pitch performance, and Luke Little locked up the save.

Jesús Broca (1.0ip, 0r, 2k) was responsible for the lone shutout performance among Shuckers pitchers.

The Shuckers continue their series with the Smokies on Thursday night Covenant Health Park. Jaron DeBerry (6-4, 4.24) begins on the bump for Biloxi and duels with Nick Dean (5-2, 3.77) on the Knoxville side. Game three-of-six in the series is set to commence at 6:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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