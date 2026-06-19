Game Info: June 19 vs. Montgomery: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Friday, June 19, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Bama Butts (34-31) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (33-33)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-2, 5.70) vs. RHP Santiago Suarez (2-2, 5.93)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by Alabama Farn Credit.

Bama Butts Night: The backbone of Alabama BBQ is the pork. Smoked low and slow for hours by dedicated individuals, the best bites are always tender and juicy. For one night only, the Bama Butts will hit the field to show off the staple of this state. Our Pitmaster Pig, with his prodigious posterior, is rearing to show off his skills with a smoker and cook you up a hearty rump.

"Best Pork Butt" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase BBQ sampling ticket packages (limited to 200) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and know that they are the best Butts connoisseur in Alabama! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Agriculture Night: This special event, presented by Alabama Farm Credit, celebrates the agricultural community with various themed activities and entertainment, as well as interactive exhibits and booths from local agriculture vendors.

Live Music on the Rock Porch: Jeremy Noble will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas, playing as the Bama Butts, continue the final series of the first half on Friday, against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) with game three of a six-game homestand at Toyota Field.

EARLY LEAD FADES IN 12-3 LOSS: The Trash Pandas saw an early 3-0 lead disappear on Thursday night as the Biscuits scored 12 unanswered runs in a 12-3 victory at Toyota Field, snapping Rocket City's four-game winning streak. Raudi Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with his team-leading ninth home run and two runs scored, while Eybersson Polanco turned in four hitless innings in a bullpen game after scheduled starter Ryan Johnson was called upon to start for the Angels. Montgomery collected 16 hits, including a six-run seventh inning, handing the Trash Pandas a loss that all but eliminated them from first-half division title contention.

THE BAMA BUTTS: The backbone of Alabama BBQ is the pork. Smoked low and slow for hours by dedicated individuals, the best bites are always tender and juicy. Tonight, the Bama Butts hit the field to show off the staple of this state. Our Pitmaster Pig, with his prodigious posterior, is rearing to show off his skills with a smoker and cook you up a hearty rump.

FLINT IS FEELIN' IT: Tucker Flint has hit in nine of his last 10 games, batting .389 with two homers, two doubles, five RBIs, five walks, and 1.074 OPS.

GETTING RAUDI: Through 61 games, Raudi Rodriguez, is the only Double-A player with 60+ hits, 50+ runs, 30+ RBIs, 40+ walks, 20+ stolen bases, and a .400+ OBP. He's currently riding a 5-game hitting streak, batting .563 with two homers, four RBIs, and five runs scored.







Southern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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