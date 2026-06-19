Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to DYRK1A

Published on June 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a donation to the DYRK1A prior to the Biloxi Shuckers' game on Friday night against the Columbus Clingstones.

"We at DYRK1A are grateful to receive the Biloxi Shuckers donation, allowing us to share information and resources with families across the gulf coast about DYRK1A Syndrome," said Chris & Allison Gillespie."We continue to unite, educate, and provide support to those impacted by DYRK1A with the help of our beloved Shuckers. In the coming year we have multiple community events from the bayou to the panhandle that we are able to partner with thanks to the Shuckers. We will be able to display our custom DYRK1A Jeep Gladiator and provide educational and resource information to families throughout the community."

DYRK1A (Dual-Specificity Tyrosine Phosphorylation-Regulated Kinase 1A) is a highly conserved gene located on chromosome 21. It plays a crucial role in nervous system development, brain cell proliferation, and synaptic plasticity.

Because the DYRK1A gene sits in the critical region of chromosome 21, individuals with Down syndrome have an extra copy of this gene (trisomy). Scientists believe this overexpression of DYRK1A strongly contributes to the cognitive deficits and abnormal brain development commonly seen in Down syndrome.

"We're thrilled to support the DYRK1A community and specifically the Gillespie family," Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. "It's important to us to be part of the important work they're doing to advance the research, awareness, and resources for individuals and families affected by DYRK1A syndrome. Together, we're excited to help create a brighter future for everyone touched by this rare condition."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

ABOUT THE HEART OF A SHUCKER COMMUNITY FUND:

The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund was created on July 3, 2023, to allow the Biloxi Shuckers to make meaningful contributions to enhance the Gulf Coast community the team calls home. The fund, the first created in Shuckers franchise history, aims to support the local Gulf Coast community and beyond through meaningful contributions, partnerships and exposure. Each season, organizations will be honored during the Friday night game of every homestand.







Southern League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.