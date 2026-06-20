Biscuits Blast Three Homers in 11-2 Rout of Trash Pandas

Published on June 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits head to the plate

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits head to the plate(Montgomery Biscuits)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits used a five-run fifth inning and three home runs to power past the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 11-2, on Friday night at Toyota Field.

Montgomery (34-33) responded after falling behind early when Raudi Rodriguez launched a solo home run in the first inning to give Rocket City (34-32) a 1-0 lead.

The Biscuits answered immediately in the second. Kenny Piper lined a solo homer to left-center field, his eighth of the season, to even the score at 1-1.

Rodriguez struck again in the fourth inning, belting his second solo home run of the night to put the Trash Pandas back in front, 2-1.

Montgomery broke the game open in the fifth. Brayden Taylor doubled and Mac Horvath reached ahead of Daniel Vellojin, whose single loaded the bases. Jadher Areinamo followed with a two-run single to center field, scoring Vellojin and Horvath to give the Biscuits their first lead. Later in the inning, Will Simpson lined a two-run single to left, plating Taylor and Areinamo before Daniel Vellojin drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Xavier Isaac and extend the advantage to 6-2.

The Biscuits added to the lead in the sixth when Simpson crushed a three-run homer to left-center field, scoring Areinamo and Isaac to make it 9-2.

Montgomery capped the scoring in the eighth. Areinamo launched a two-run homer to left-center field, his ninth of the season, bringing home Taylor and pushing the lead to 11-2.

The Biscuits collected 15 hits and three home runs in the victory. Areinamo paced the offense, going 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base. Simpson finished 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI, while Piper added two hits, including a homer and double. Taylor contributed three hits and two doubles, and Isaac scored twice.

Santiago Suarez (3-2) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings while striking out seven. Both runs came on solo home runs by Rodriguez. Andrew Lindsey followed with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts, while Jackson Lancaster worked a scoreless ninth inning.

Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu (5-3) took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings.

The Trash Pandas managed only five hits and went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.