After Deliberation, Wahoos Game Goes Final

Published on June 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos fans watch through the rain

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos fans watch through the rain(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Despite Thursday's game initially being suspended in the top of the 9th inning, with the plan to play the final inning on Friday, the decision has been made that that will not be the case and the game has gone final by a score of 16-13 in favor of the Birmingham Barons. This loss officially does drop the Wahoos to a 33-33 record and places them a full game back of the South Division leading Biloxi Shuckers with three games left to play.

With the game completed, there will be no resumption at 5:05pm on Friday. Instead, only the originally scheduled game will be played at the originally scheduled time, with first pitch slated for 6:05pm at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Gates open at 5:00pm with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Blue Wahoos straw hat giveaway presented by Woodlands Medical Specialists.

A live broadcast will begin at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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