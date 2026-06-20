Raudi Rodriguez Homers Twice, But Biscuits Pull Away for 11-2 Victory

Published on June 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Raudi Rodriguez recorded the second multi-home run game of his career on Friday night, but the Montgomery Biscuits (34-33) responded with another offensive outburst, defeating the Rocket City Trash Pandas (34-32) 11-2 at Toyota Field. In a near repeat of Thursday's contest, Montgomery erased an early one-run deficit with a five-run fifth inning and a three-run sixth to even the series at two games apiece.

For the second straight season, the Trash Pandas celebrated the rich history of barbecue in Alabama with BBQ Weekend, and on Friday night, Rocket City took the field as its alternate identity, the Bama Butts.

Rodriguez wasted little time getting the offense started, launching a solo home run down the right-field line in the first inning for his 10th homer of the season and a 1-0 Rocket City lead. Montgomery answered in the second when Kenny Piper connected for his third home run of the series, tying the game at 1-1.

Rodriguez struck again to open the bottom of the fourth inning, sending another solo shot down the right-field line for his 11th home run of the season and a 2-1 advantage. It was more of the same against Montgomery starter Santiago Suarez (W, 3-2), who has now faced Rocket City twice this season and allowed just three runs on four hits over 11.0 innings-all coming off the bat of Rodriguez via three home runs and a single.

Suarez settled in from there, retiring the rest of the lineup while Rodriguez added an infield single in the sixth. The ninth-ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization finished with 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Ryan Costeiu (L, 5-3) battled through a 30-pitch first inning and worked around traffic through the first four frames before Montgomery broke the game open in the fifth. Jadher Areinamo delivered a two-run single to put the Biscuits in front, and after a walk ended Costeiu's night, Chris Cortez entered from the bullpen. Will Simpson followed with a two-run single to extend the lead, and Daniel Vellojin later drew a bases-loaded walk in his second plate appearance of the inning to cap the five-run frame.

Costeiu was charged with six runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings, walking two and striking out five while throwing a season-high 95 pitches.

Montgomery added three more runs in the sixth inning on Simpson's three-run home run, giving him five RBIs on the night. Simpson is currently on a league-best 10-game hitting streak. The Biscuits capped the scoring in the ninth when Areinamo launched a two-run homer to make it 11-2.

Cortez, Bryce Osmond, and Kenyon Yovan combined to cover the 3.2 innings out of the bullpen. Position player Mac McCroskey handled the ninth inning, retiring all three batters he faced on just five pitches in his first professional pitching appearance.

Rodriguez finished 3-for-4 and became the first Trash Pandas player to record a two-homer game this season. It was the first two-home run performance by a Rocket City player since Korey Holland and Oscar Colás both did it on August 14 of last season. Rodriguez also extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is batting .600 (12-for-20) with four home runs, two doubles, six RBIs, and seven runs scored. The performance marked his 18th multi-hit game and second three-hit game of the season.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits continue the final series of the first half on Saturday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City starting RHP Austin Gordon (1-5, 5.40) against Montgomery RHP Garrett Edwards (1-6, 6.85). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Saturday's Promotions:

Saturday Night Fireworks: Stay in your seat after the game, as SportsMED presents a spectacular Fireworks Show!

Alabama White Sauce Night: Born in 1925 at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Decatur, AL, our state's favorite condiment is undoubtedly the tangy taste of Alabama White Sauce. Whether chicken, pork, seafood, or anything else your taste buds desire, this creamy concoction is a Southern sensation. Our Saucy Squirt Bottle Scientist has been honing his craft for 100 years, searching far and wide for the best culinary combinations. The recipe may be a secret, but trust us - it goes great on everything.

"Best White Sauce" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase sampling ticket packages (limited to 200) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and the title of Alabama's best White Sauce connoisseur! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Live Music & Line Dancing on the Rock Porch: The Southern Apostles will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30. Line Dancing will start at the Rock Porch at 6:40 pm presented by Rocket City Line Dancing

Tickets are available via the brand new TPTix.com. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 ¬Â³ x 6 ¬Â³ x 12 ¬Â³ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.