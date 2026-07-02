Costeiu Settles In, Thompson Delivers in 7-1 Win over Pensacola

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Behind Ryan Costeiu's best start of the season and an 11-hit offensive night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-4, 39-37) evened their series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-3, 41-36) with a 7-1 victory on Wednesday at Toyota Field.

Pensacola struck first when Christian Hernandez launched a solo home run to right field off Costeiu with one out in the opening inning, giving the Blue Wahoos a quick 1-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Nick Rodriguez led off with his Southern League-leading 20th double of the season and advanced to third on a groundout. Jake Munroe continued his hot start with Rocket City by lining an RBI single to tie the game. After a pair of two-out hits, Caleb Bartolero ripped an RBI double into the right-center field gap before the newest Trash Panda, Jake Thompson, followed with an RBI single to put Rocket City ahead 3-1.

After surrendering the first-inning homer, Costeiu (W, 6-4) settled into a groove. The right-hander retired the next six Blue Wahoos and 16 of the final 18 batters he faced, finishing with 6.0 innings of one-run baseball. Costeiu allowed just four hits while striking out five, walking none, and throwing only 77 pitches against one of the hottest offenses in Minor League Baseball.

Rocket City broke the game open against the Pensacola bullpen in the seventh inning after starter Alex Williams (L, 4-8) departed. Mac McCroskey led off with a single before Nick Rodriguez reached on a bunt single. Munroe drew a walk to load the bases, and Tucker Flint was hit by a pitch from Jack Sellinger to force home a run. With two outs, Thompson put the game out of reach against his former club, lining a two-run single to cap a four-run inning and extend the lead to 7-1.

Making his Trash Pandas debut after signing with the Angels out of the Atlantic League's Lancaster Stormers last week, Thompson finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Thompson spent his first four years as a pro with the Marlins, and parts of 2023-25 in Pensacola. Munroe continued his impressive start with Rocket City by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI while reaching base safely in his eighth consecutive game. Bartolero added two hits, scored twice, and drove in a run as the Trash Pandas collected 11 hits on the night.

The Rocket City bullpen took care of the rest. Blake Weiman (H, 2) tossed a scoreless seventh inning in his Toyota Field debut, Chris Cortez worked a scoreless eighth, and Luke Murphy struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to finish off the victory.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of their 12-game homestand on Thursday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with Rocket City sending RHP Austin Gordon (1-6, 5.29) to the mound against RHP Eliazar Dishmey (0-1, 6.17) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Thursday's Promotions:

Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids ages 17 and under will receive a Patriotic Jersey compliments of NUCOR TUBULAR-DECATUR.

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The Triple Play Band will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Independence Clubhouse Sale: The Trash Pandas foundation will host a Clubhouse Sale on the concourse featuring game-worn Bama Butts, Alabama White Sauce jerseys, and other items.







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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