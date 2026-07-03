Burke Powers Barons over Biscuits

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Jacob Burke had a home run and four runs scored in the Birmingham Barons 11-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits before 3, 382 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons pounded out nine hits and the Barons bullpen didn't give up an earned run in the home win.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough pitched three innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, and one walk with five strikeouts. Jarold Rosado (3-3, 7.96) gets the win in relief, going two innings, giving up two hits, no runs, and one walk with a strikeout. Morris Austin pitched two innings, giving up two hits, a run, no earned runs, and no walks with a strikeout. Phil Fox gets the save, his second on the season, going two innings, giving up two hits, no runs, no walks with three strikeouts.

Birmingham (3-6, 29-49) scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning. Caleb Bonemer RBI single scored Jacob Burke and the Barons led 1-0. Recent call-up Boston Smith RBI single, scored Bonemer and the Barons led 2-0.

In the top of the third inning, the Biscuits took an early lead scoring three runs. Emilien Pitre RBI single, and two RBI triple by Theo Gillen gave Montgomery the 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the second inning, Dylan Campbell singled and Colby Shelton hit a two-run home run and the Barons took back the lead at 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Barons scored two more runs. Brenden Dixon reached on a fielding error and Jacob Burke hollowed with a two-run home run. The Barons went up 6-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, Will Simpson RBI double scored Xavier Isaac and the Biscuits cut the Barons lead to 6-4. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Burke was hit by a pitch, went to second on a ground out, advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch. The Barons led 7-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Barons broke open the game scoring four more runs. Jorge Corona RBI double, scored Smith. Alec Briley two RBI single, scored Corona and Dixon. Burke scored again on a wild pitch and the Barons led 11-4 going into the ninth inning. Fox closed the game out with a strikeout for the Barons win.

For Birmingham, Burke had two hits with the home run, two RBI, four runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base. Bonemer had two hits, a walk, and an RBI, and a run scored.

With the win, the Barons have won two games in a row in this series against the Biscuits and will play Game 4 on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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