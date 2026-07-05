Barons' Late Surge Falls Short against Biscuits

Published on July 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- The Birmingham Barons late rally in the ninth inning falls short as they lose, 7-6, to the Montgomery Biscuits before 5,017 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons started the ninth two runs down, but scored one run and had two runners on base, but could not get the big hit and the Barons' winning streak snaps at three games.

Starting pitcher Jake Palsich (1-7, 5.88) took the loss. The lefty pitched 4.1 innings, giving up seven hits, six runs, five earned runs, and no walks with four strikeouts. Matt Altermatt pitched 0.2 innings, giving up only a hit with two strikeouts. Pierce George pitched two innings, giving up three walks with three strikeouts. Phil Fox pitched one inning, giving up three hits, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout. Aric McAtee pitched one inning in the Barons loss.

Montgomery (4-7, 39-41) scored in the top of the first inning on home runs by Austin Overn and Will Simpson. The Biscuits took the early 2-0 lead. Caleb Bonemer hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Barons trailed 2-1.

In the bottom of the second inning, Dylan Campbell singled and stole second base. Jorge Corona singled and scored Campbell and the game was tied at 2-2.

Montgomery scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning for Birmingham (4-7, 30-50), Colby Shelton hit a solo home run and Jorge Corona followed with a solo home run. The Barons trailed 5-4.

In the top of the fifth inning, Theo Gillen RBI single scored Gregory Barrios and the Biscuits went up 6-4.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Bonemer hit his second home run of the game and the Barons trailed 6-5.

In the top of the eighth inning, Simpson hit his second home run of the game and the Biscuits went up 7-5.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Samuel Zavala started the inning off with a double. Jacob Burke singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Alec Briley singled scoring Zavala and the Barons trialed 7-6 with no outs. Bonemer hit a ball to third base and Burke was thrown out at home plate with no other runners advancing. Anthony DePino grounded out to second base and the runners moved up to third and second base. Boston Smith was intentionally walked to load the bases with two out, but a Campbell ground out ended the game.

Up next in Game 6 of the six-game series, the Barons will send RHP Gabe Davis (0-4, 11.25) to the mound and the Biscuits will counter with RHP Jackson Baumeister (3-3, 4.99). First pitch is a 2:05 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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