Game Info: July 4 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, July 4, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-4, 41-37) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-5, 41-38)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (5-3, 3.27) vs. RHP Luis Moreno (4-3, 5.32)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.TV, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Independence Day Fireworks: Stay in your seat after the game, as SAIC presents a spectacular Fireworks Show!

Live Music: Double Barrel will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30 on the Rock Porch, while Brass Band Kick N Licks will also be performing.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas celebrate Independence Day tonight as they continue their 12-game homestand with game four of a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Rocket City leads the series 3-1 before welcoming the Chattanooga Lookouts for six games July 7-12.

PANDAS WITH THIRD STRAIGHT: The Trash Pandas won their third straight game Friday night, defeating Pensacola 4-1 after a 1-hour, 28-minute rain delay to take a 3-1 lead in the six-game series. Nate Snead matched a career high with 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, while Tucker Flint went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Rocket City's bullpen combined for 3.0 scoreless innings, and Luke Murphy recorded his 15th save while extending his scoreless streak to 23 consecutive appearances.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The Trash Pandas enter today's Independence Day matchup with a 3-2 all-time record on July 4, including a perfect 2-0 mark at Toyota Field. Rocket City defeated Chattanooga in 2023 and Birmingham in 2024 at home, while last year's only July 4 contest ended in an 8-3 loss at Knoxville.

JAKE RAKES: OF Jake Thompson is 4-for-10 through his first three games with Rocket City after joining the Angels organization from the Atlantic League's Lancaster Stormers. The former Blue Wahoo launched a grand slam and drove in five runs in Thursday's win over Pensacola, and has already collected eight RBIs as a Trash Panda.

KICK IT WITH NICK: INF Nick Rodriguez has reached base safely in 11 straight games, batting .304 with nine runs scored, seven RBIs, seven walks, and a .396 on-base percentage during the streak. He also ranks eighth in the Southern League with 70 hits.

PANDA PITCHING: Over the Trash Pandas' last 52 games, since May 3, the pitching staff is 2nd in the league, and Double-A (Knoxville, 3.91) with a 3.97 ERA, and is 6th among full season Minor League clubs.

SNEAD PACING ROTATION: Reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Nate Snead matched a career high with 6.0 innings in Friday's 4-1 win over Pensacola, allowing one run on three hits while walking none on just 62 pitches. After allowing 15 runs over his first five Double-A starts, the Angels' No. 14 prospect has surrendered just one run over his last 11.0 innings, walking none and striking out seven.

Upcoming Promotions:

Sunday, July 5: Pregame player autographs, postgame Kids Run the Bases, free face painting, Moonwalk Kids Zone, and Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes.

Coming Next: The Chattanooga Lookouts visit Toyota Field July 7-12 for Dinosaur Weekend and two more postgame fireworks shows.

Homestand Features:

Moonwalk Kids Zone open free every game during the homestand.

Featured Food: Southern Cubano Sammy and Orange Crush Pretzel Bites.

Featured Drinks: American Hero and Pensacola Punch specialty cocktails.

Beat the Heat: Misting stations are now available in the outfield near the Kids Zone through the end of August. Fans may also bring empty reusable water bottles to refill at water fountains near the VIP Entrance, Bandits Concessions, and All-Stars Concessions behind Section 13.







Southern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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