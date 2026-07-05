Trash Pandas Save Their Biggest Fireworks for the Eighth in 14-8 Independence Day Victory

Published on July 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-4, 42-37) gave a season-high Independence Day crowd plenty to celebrate Saturday night, rallying from a two-run deficit with an explosive eight-run eighth inning to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-6, 41-39), 14-8, at Toyota Field. In front of 7,219 fans, which was the largest crowd of the season and the biggest at Toyota Field since Independence Day 2024, Rocket City won its fourth straight game, clinched the series, and moved five games over .500 for the first time this season.

Rocket City struck first in the opening inning against Pensacola starter Luis Moreno. With one out, Raudi Rodriguez

singled, and Jake Munroe followed with another base hit.

Tucker Flint then worked a walk to load the bases before Caleb Bartolero lifted a sacrifice fly to left, giving the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

Pensacola answered in the second on Brandon Compton's solo home run, but Rocket City immediately reclaimed the lead in the bottom half.

Juan Flores led off with a single and advanced to third when David Calabrese ripped a double down the right-field line. After a pop out, Nick Rodriguez lined a two-run single to center, putting the Trash Pandas back in front, 3-1.

Cam Cannarella cut the deficit to 3-2 with a solo homer in the third inning, but Calabrese responded in the bottom half with his second home run of the season, a solo shot just inside the right-field foul pole, extending Rocket City's lead to 4- 2.

Trash Pandas starter Joel Hurtado made his 16th start of the season after entering the night with the Southern League's lowest ERA. Hurtado ran into trouble in the fifth, issuing two walks before Christian Hernandez doubled home a run.

Blake Weiman entered in relief, but Juan Matheus reached on a throwing error by Rocket City third baseman Jake Munroe, allowing two runs to score and giving Pensacola its first lead of the night at 5-4. Hurtado finished with five runs allowed (three earned) on three hits over 4.0-plus innings, walking four and striking out five.

Rocket City threatened in the fifth by chasing Moreno from the game, but reliever Holt Jones escaped the jam by stranding the bases loaded.

The Trash Pandas regained the lead in the sixth.

Mac McCroskey and Raudi Rodriguez each drew walks before stealing bases. Munroe then lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring McCroskey to tie the game, and Flint followed with an RBI single to bring home Rodriguez and make it 6-5.

Weiman tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with one strikeout before turning the game over to Bryce Osmond. Pensacola answered with solo home runs from Cannarella in the seventh to tie the game and Fenwick Trimble in the eighth to take an 8-6 advantage.

Rocket City's offense erupted in the bottom of the eighth. McCroskey opened the inning with his third walk of the night, and Jake Sellinger (L, 1-3) then walked Nick Rodriguez. Raudi Rodriguez delivered an RBI single before Munroe lined a

game-tying RBI double. Pensacola went back to the bullpen for Livan Reinoso, but Flint greeted the new reliever with a two-run single to put Rocket City back in front, 10-8.

The inning was far from over.

After the first out was recorded, Jake Thompson lined an RBI double down the left-field line to make it 11-8. Flores collected his third hit of the night with an RBI single for a 12-8 lead before Huntsville native Christian MacLeod became the Blue Wahoos' third pitcher of the inning. Calabrese followed with an infield single, McCroskey drew his second walk of the inning to load the bases, and Nick Rodriguez added an RBI groundout. The eighth and final run of the inning scored on a passed ball that allowed McCroskey to cross the plate, stretching the lead to 14-8.

The eight-run outburst marked Rocket City's second eight-run inning in the last three games after scoring eight in the eighth inning Thursday during a 16-6 victory, setting a Toyota Field record. Over their last three games, the Trash Pandas have scored 34 runs, second-most in Minor League Baseball, while collecting 40 hits, batting .377 as a team with a .473 on-base percentage. Through the first five games of the series, Rocket City has scored 43 runs on 58 hits, including 16 doubles.

Kenyon Yovan (W, 4-2) earned the victory with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out two.

Raudi Rodriguez finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Munroe went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Flint was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. The 20-year-old Flores added a 3-for-5 performance with two runs scored and an RBI, and Calabrese also went 3-for-5 with three runs, a home run, and an RBI.

Flint is 8-for-17 during the series with eight hits, eight RBIs, and has reached base 14 times. Calabrese is 7-for-16 with six runs scored; Munroe is 8-for-19 with six runs and seven RBIs, while Thompson is 5-for-14 with four extra-base hits, and nine RBIs.

The Trash Pandas wrap up the first leg of their 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with the finale of a six-game series against the Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City sending RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-4, 3.35) to the mound against Pensacola RHP Luis Moreno (4-3, 5.32). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, or listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Sunday's Promotions:

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union.

Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Tickets are available via the brand new TPTix.com. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12-" x 6-" x 12-" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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