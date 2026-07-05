Shuckers Fall to Lookouts on Independence Day

Published on July 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (42-34, 7-4) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (41-39, 4-7), 11-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night as the Shuckers celebrated America's 250 th birthday with their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza. Despite the loss, Mike Boeve extended his career-long on-base streak to 23 consecutive games with a multi-hit performance.

The Lookouts struck first with a four-run first inning, including a two-run home run from Leo Balcazar, an RBI single from Jay Allen II and an RBI single from Yerlin Confidan. The game remained at 4-0 until the eighth inning, when a bases-loaded RBI walk to Cam Coller made it 5-0. The lead extended to 9-0 by the end of the frame with an RBI single from Jay Allen II, an RBI single from Yerlin Confidan, a sacrifice fly from Cade Hunter and an RBI single from Kien Vu. The Lookouts made it 11-0 in the ninth with a two-run home run from Cam Collier. In the bottom of the inning, David Garcia made it 11-3 with his first home run of the year with the Shuckers, a 336-foot blast to left-center. Steffon Moore (1-0) earned the win while Bishop Letson (4-4) took the loss.

At the plate, Mike Boeve (2-for-4), Matthew Wood (3-for-4) and David Garcia (2-for-4) each recorded multiple hits. Garcia's home run also extended the Shuckers home run streak to 12 consecutive games, tied for the longest in the Southern League this season. Josh Adamczewski and Andrew Fischer also extended their on-base streaks to 15 consecutive games, spanning every game since their promotion to Double-A on June 15.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The Shuckers conclude their homestand with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concession stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs and can stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. It's also the return of Princess Night with an enchanted Sunday at Keesler Federal Park. Fan can enjoy meet-and-greet opportunities with their favorite princess throughout the game. A fearless island Wayfinder is also sailing in for a special appearance. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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