Vargas Lifts Shuckers to Comeback Win over Lookouts

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Jheremy Vargas gets a Gatorade shower from Biloxi Shuckers teammates

(Biloxi Shuckers) Jheremy Vargas gets a Gatorade shower from Biloxi Shuckers teammates(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - After falling behind after four innings, the Biloxi Shuckers (41-33, 6-3) scored seven unanswered runs in a 7-3 comeback win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (40-38, 3-6) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The win marked the 20 th comeback win of the season for the Shuckers and the ninth win over their last 12 games.

The Lookouts took a 3-0 lead through four with RBI singles from Leo Balcazar and Cam Collier in the second and third and a solo home run from Jay Allen II in the fourth. The Shuckers comeback started in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run blast from Eric Brown Jr., his second in as many games. Jheremy Vargas then tied the game in the seventh with his first career Double-A home run, a 352-foot blast to left. In the eighth, Matthew Wood gave the Shuckers the lead with his third hit of the night, an RBI single to right. The Shuckers then made it 7-3 later in the inning with a sacrifice fly from Mark Coley II, an RBI single from Josiah Ragsdale and an error on the play, allowing Jheremy Vargas to score. Nick Merkel (2-1) earned the win and retired all four batters faced, while Bryce Hubbart (1-2) took the loss. Out of the bullpen, Jack Seppings played a key role for the Shuckers, striking out four and allowing one run over 4.2 innings.

At the plate, Matthew Wood (3-for-4) recorded the Shuckers lone multi-hit performance and his first three-hit game of the season. With two home runs during the game, the Shuckers extended their home run streak to 10 consecutive games, with 21 home runs during the streak.

The Shuckers return to action on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Jaron DeBerry (5-4, 4.22) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Kevin Abel (3-5, 5.42) for the Lookouts. After the game, the Shuckers will host part one of their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza with one of the biggest shows of the season. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and DJ Howze will perform in the Corona Premier Tiki Bar until 8:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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