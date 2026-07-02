Shuckers Playoff Tickets on Sale Now for Southern League Playoffs

Published on July 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the release of tickets for games 2 and 3 of the Southern League Division Series, set to be held at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18. After back-to-back First Half titles in the South Division, the Shuckers will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 Southern League Division Series against the second-half winner in the division. The Shuckers will also host game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series, if they advance, on Sunday, September 20. Both rounds of the 2026 Southern League Playoffs will be a best-of-three series.

2026 marks the 25th playoff appearance by a Brewers Double-A affiliate and the sixth in Shuckers franchise history. The Shuckers previously reached the Southern League Championship Series in 2015, 2018, and 2019. The Shuckers are also the first Brewers Double-A affiliate to reach the playoffs in three straight seasons since the El Paso Diablos, who reached the Texas League Playoffs in five consecutive seasons between 1990 and 1994.

Tickets are available to all Shuck Nation members and the general public. They can be purchased online at biloxishuckers.com or through Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The box office is located on the northeast side of the ballpark, close to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Caillavet Street.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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