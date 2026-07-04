DeBerry Domination, Offensive Fireworks Spark Shuckers' 14-Run Rout

Published on July 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (42-33, 7-3) used a season-high 16 hits to double the Chattanooga Lookouts (40-39, 3-7) 14-7 on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Aside from the offensive firepower, Jaron DeBerry (6.0ip,10k,107p) dismantled the Lookouts, tying his career-high for strikeouts and throwing a career-high 107 pitches. That mark is tied for the 8th-most in Biloxi franchise history and the most since Trey Supak threw 108 on July 16, 2019.

There was no shortage of offense from the start, with the Shuckers scoring first on a Mike Boeve RBI-single in the first inning. Alfredo Duno knotted the contest with his first Double-A homer run in the second, which was countered by a Josh Adamczewski RBI-infield single to score a speedy Dylan O'Rae from second base. Jay Allen II answered in the third with a solo shot to tie it at two each before Biloxi scored five runs in the home half. The Shuckers made it 7-2 after Andrew Fischer scored on a wild pitch, Matthew Wood jacked a three-run homer 406 ft, 105 mph, and Adamczewski added to his tally with an RBI-double. Leo Balcazar punched back in the fourth with a run-scoring base knock of his own. Biloxi responded with three more runs scored, including the fourth driven in by Wood, and a 2-RBI triple by Jacob Hurtubise. The multi-run innings kept on coming in the fifth when Jesús Made launched his eighth long bomb of the season 101mph, 379 ft and Josiah Ragsdale recorded his first extra-base hit at the Double-A level to plate another and at the time quadruple the Lookouts, 12-3. Fischer didn't stop in the seventh, demolishing a 110 mph 395 foot homer for his seventh in just 14 games with the Shuckers. Chattanooga found some offense in the eighth, with four runs on a Ruben Ibarra RBI-single and a three-run round tripper for Yerlin Confidan for his first deep shot in Double-A.

The Shuckers have homered in 11 straight contests and have 23 home runs over that stretch.

In addition to the season-best 17 hits, every Biloxi batter reached base in the game, with five posting multiple hit performances, and four recording two or more RBIs. Mike Boeve (4-for-5) led the way tying his career-high with four hits. The utilityman also extended his on-base streak to a career-best 22 consecutive contests. Josh Adamczewski (3-for-6), Jacob Hurtubise (3-for-5), Andrew Fischer (2-for-4), and Matthew Wood (2-for-5) added to that list each with a pair of hits and runs driven in. Adamczewski and Fischer have both reached in each of their first 14 contests in Double-A. Josiah Ragsdale (1-for-2) also reached a team-high four times, tying a Shuckers-high with three walks for the second time in four games.

Jaron DeBerry secured his sixth victory of the season, with Kevin Abel taking his sixth loss and Anthony Flores sealing his first career save. 10 different Shuckers have recorded saves this season.

The Shuckers secured at least a series split with the Lookouts and seek a series win on Saturday evening at Keesler Federal Park. Bishop Letson (4-3, 4.33) toes the bump for Biloxi with Jared Lyons (4-1, 3.64) lined up on the other side for Chattanooga. It's back-to-back nights of patriotic fun as the first 1,000 fans will receive an America 250 Commemorative Coin! After the game, the Shuckers will host part two of their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza! First pitch for the penultimate home game before the All-Star break is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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