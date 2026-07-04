Flint, Snead Help Trash Pandas Take Control of Series with 4-1 Victory

Published on July 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-4, 41-37) won their third straight game on Friday night, defeating the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-5, 41-38) 4-1 behind a dominant start from Nate Snead and a three-hit, three-RBI performance from Tucker Flint at Toyota Field.The victory, played in front of 5,676 fans on another rain-soaked night at Toyota Field, gave Rocket City a 3-1 lead in the six-game series.

Following a 1-hour, 28-minute rain delay before first pitch, the Trash Pandas carried over the offensive momentum from Thursday's record-setting outburst by striking early once again. Nick Rodriguez led off the bottom of the first with a single and advanced to third on a Raudi Rodriguez double down the right-field line. After Pensacola starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr recorded the first out on a strikeout, Flint lined a two-run single to center to give Rocket City a quick 2-0 lead.

Rocket City added two more runs in the third inning. Nick Rodriguez again ignited the rally with a one-out single, and after two outs, Flint delivered once more, ripping an RBI double down the right-field line to score Rodriguez and make it 3-0. Caleb Bartolero followed with a triple that rattled into the left-field corner, bringing home Flint to extend the lead to 4-0.

That was more than enough support for Snead, the reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week. The 22-year-old matched a career high by tossing 6.0 innings on just 62 pitches, allowing one run on three hits while walking none and striking out three. The only run against him came on Connor Caskenette's one-out solo home run in the fifth inning.

Snead has been outstanding over his last two starts, allowing just one run over 11.0 innings while walking none and striking out seven. After surrendering 15 runs across his first five Double-A starts, the Angels' No. 14 prospect has allowed just one run in his last two outings, lowering his Double-A ERA to 4.45.

Rocket City's bullpen took care of the rest. Chris Cortez struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning before Leonard Garcia stranded two runners while striking out two during a scoreless eighth. Luke Murphy finished the victory with a perfect ninth inning, striking out two to record his 15th save of the season while extending his scoreless streak to 23 consecutive appearances.

Flint paced the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Nick Rodriguez added a pair of hits and scored twice while extending his on-base streak to 11 games.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of their 12-game homestand on Saturday night with an Independence Day matchup against the Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with Rocket City sending RHP Joel Hurtado (5-3, 3.27 ERA) to the mound against Pensacola RHP Luis Moreno (4-3, 5.32 ERA). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, or listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Saturday's Promotions:

Independence Day Fireworks: Stay in your seat after the game, as SAIC presents a spectacular Fireworks Show!

Live Music: Double Barrel will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30 on the Rock Porch, while Brass Band Kick N Licks will also be performing.

Tickets are available via the brand new TPTix.com. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 ¬Â³ x 6 ¬Â³ x 12 ¬Â³ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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