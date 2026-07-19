Missed Chances Cost Trash Pandas in 6-4 Loss to Barons

Published on July 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Despite out-hitting the Birmingham Barons 11-4, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-11, 45-44) left 12 runners on base and dropped a 6-4 decision to the Barons (7-13, 33-56) on Saturday night at Regions Field. The loss evened the three-game series at one game apiece heading into Sunday's 2:05 pm rubber match.

Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado, making his 18th start of the season, cruised through the opening three innings. The Southern League ERA leader faced the minimum through three frames, allowing only a second-inning walk that was erased on a caught stealing.

Birmingham finally broke through in the fourth. Jacob Burke led off the inning with a solo home run down the left-field line for the Barons' first hit of the night. Hurtado quickly recorded two ground-ball outs before Anthony DePino singled, Boston Smith walked, and Dylan Campbell lined an RBI single to center to extend the lead to 2-0.

Hurtado exited after 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out four. He induced seven ground-ball outs and lowered his Southern League-leading ERA to 3.38.

The Trash Pandas threatened early but couldn't cash in. Rocket City left five runners on base over the first four innings before finally breaking through in the fifth. With two outs, Raudi Rodriguez reached on a fielding error by Birmingham starter Juan Carela, and Jake Munroe followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Left-hander Liam Paddack entered in relief, issuing consecutive walks, including a bases-loaded free pass to Caleb Bartolero that trimmed the deficit to 2-1 before escaping by striking out Juan Flores.

Rocket City missed another golden opportunity in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out. Reliever Jarold Rosado (W, 4-3) limited the damage, retiring the final three hitters of the inning while stranding two runners.

The Trash Pandas finally pulled even in the seventh. Bartolero singled with two outs before Flores drove a double off the wall in right field, allowing Bartolero to score all the way from first and tie the game at 2-2.

Chris Cortez (L, 4-2) turned in one of his most electric outings of the season after replacing Hurtado, striking out the side in the sixth while touching 100 mph with his fastball. The right-hander, however, ran into trouble in the seventh after issuing a leadoff walk and hitting the next batter, prompting a move to left-hander Leonard Garcia.

Garcia hit the first batter he faced, former Alabama infielder Colby Shelton, to load the bases with nobody out. After recording a strikeout, Birmingham's No. 9 hitter Samuel Zavala delivered the decisive blow, launching a grand slam into the Barons' bullpen beyond the right-field fence to give Birmingham a 6-2 advantage. Cortez was charged with two runs over 1.0-plus innings, walking one and striking out three, while Garcia allowed the other two runs before striking out the side in his lone inning.

Lucas Mahlstedt kept Rocket City within striking distance by tossing a scoreless eighth, giving the offense one final opportunity.

The Trash Pandas mounted a late rally in the ninth. Tucker Flint worked a one-out walk before Bartolero crushed a 415-foot, two-run homer over the Regions Field scoreboard in left, trimming the deficit to 6-4. The blast marked Bartolero's second career home run at Regions Field, where he also went deep as a sophomore at Troy in a 12-4 win over UAB on April 13, 2021. Jonathan Clark recorded the final two outs to earn the save after Rosado tossed 1.1 innings of relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Rocket City finished 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners, unable to overcome its missed opportunities despite collecting 11 hits.

Nick Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, extending his hitting streak to eight games while increasing his Southern League-leading doubles total to 25. Bartolero finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, and three RBIs, while Flores and Jake Thompson each added two-hit performances.

The Trash Pandas and Barons will meet on Sunday afternoon for the rubber game of the three-game series at Regions Field. First pitch is set for 2:05 pm with RHP Nate Snead (2-4, 4.46) starting for Rocket City against LHP Jake Palisch (2-7, 5.58) for Birmingham. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, July 21, to begin a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies.

Upcoming Promotions:

Tuesday, July 21 - Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your pup to Toyota Field for Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, where dogs are welcome in designated seating areas with proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofits.

Wednesday, July 22 - Adult Football Jersey Giveaway & Wine Wednesday: The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older receive a Trash Pandas football jersey, and fans can enjoy $5 select wines throughout the ballpark during Wine Wednesday.

Thursday, July 23 - Throwback Thursday & Singles Night: Celebrate Throwback Thursday with live music from Tequila Falls, $3 domestic draft beers, a Champion Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and a fun filled Singles Night at the Rock Porch.

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night: Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyo ta Field.







Southern League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.