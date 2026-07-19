Biscuits Walk-off Smokies, 2-1

Published on July 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits at bat(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits rallied late and walked off the Knoxville Smokies, 2-1, on Saturday night at DABOS Park to clinch the three-game series.

Knoxville (49-40) broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Alex Madera reached on a walk and came around to score on Jefferson Rojas' RBI double into center field, giving the Smokies a 1-0 lead.

Montgomery (43-45) was held scoreless through six innings before breaking through in the seventh. Xavier Isaac drew a leadoff walk, advanced into scoring position, and came home when Mac Horvath lined an RBI single to right field, evening the score at 1-1.

The Biscuits completed the comeback in the ninth. Brayden Taylor singled with one out and advanced into scoring position before reaching third. After Theo Gillen was intentionally walked, Horvath lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Taylor to score the winning run with two outs for the 2-1 final.

Montgomery managed seven hits, with Horvath driving in both runs. Jadher Areinamo paced the offense with two hits, while Austin Overn, Taylor, Gillen, and Gregory Barrios each added a hit.

T.J. Nichols turned in a strong start, allowing one run on two hits over five innings while striking out five despite issuing five walks. TJ Fondtain followed with two scoreless innings, and Jacob Kmatz (1-1) earned the victory by retiring all six batters he faced over the final two innings, striking out four.

Knoxville starter Brooks Caple tossed four scoreless innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Tyler Schlaffer added two scoreless frames, and Marino Santy allowed the tying run in the seventh. Tyler Santana (2-1) took the loss after surrendering the walk-off run in the ninth.

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.