Bodine Drives in Three, Baumeister Dazzles Again as Biscuits Best Wahoos, 4-2

Published on July 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Caden Bodine

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Caden Bodine(Montgomery Biscuits)

PENSACOLA, FL - Caden Bodine drove in three runs and Jackson Baumeister turned in seven strong innings as the Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 4-2, on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Montgomery (41-45) jumped in front immediately when Bodine launched the first home run of his Double-A career to right-center field in the opening inning.

The Biscuits added another run in the third after Gregory Barrios singled and later scored on Bodine's two-out RBI single to center, stretching the lead to 2-0.

Will Simpson extended the advantage in the fourth with a solo home run to left-center field, his 16th homer of the season, before Pensacola (45-41) got on the board in the fifth on Brandon Compton's solo blast.

Montgomery answered in the seventh when Austin Overn singled, stole second, and scored on Bodine's third RBI hit of the night, pushing the lead to 4-1.

Pensacola threatened late, scoring once in the ninth on Juan Matheus' RBI single after Cristian Hernández doubled, but Hayden Snelsire recorded the final two outs to secure the victory.

Bodine finished 3-for-5 with his first Double-A home run and three RBI to lead the Montgomery offense. Simpson added a solo homer, while Barrios collected two hits and scored a run. Overn, Horvath, and Xavier Isaac each added a hit as the Biscuits totaled nine knocks.

Baumeister (4-3) earned the win after allowing just one run on one hit over seven innings while striking out nine. The righty did not allow a baserunner until the fifth inning. Jacob Kmatz surrendered one run over 1.1 innings before Snelsire recorded the final two outs for his second save of the season.

Luis Moreno (4-4) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Holt Jones gave up one run across two innings of relief before Kaden Bragg worked a scoreless ninth.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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