Biscuits Cruise Past Smokies, 10-2

Published on July 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits discuss strategy at third

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits discuss strategy at third(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits jumped on Knoxville from the outset and never looked back, rolling to a 10-2 victory over the Smokies on Sunday evening at DABOS Park to complete a three-game series sweep.

Montgomery (44-45) broke the game open with four runs in the first inning. A balk brought home Caden Bodine with the game's first run before Will Simpson lined an RBI single to center to score Theo Gillen. Two batters later, Kenny Piper ripped a two-run triple to center, plating Simpson and Émilien Pitre for a 4-0 advantage.

Knoxville (49-41) got on the board in the fifth when Ethan Hearn lined an RBI single to right, but the Biscuits answered immediately in the bottom half. Theo Gillen launched a two-run homer to center field, his second home run in as many games, before Gregory Barrios added an RBI single later in the inning to extend the lead to 7-1.

The Biscuits added two more runs in the sixth as Brayden Taylor crushed a two-run homer to right field, his 14th of the season, stretching the advantage to 9-1.

Knoxville scored once in the seventh on Hearn's RBI groundout, but Montgomery answered again in the bottom of the inning when Barrios scored on a force play to cap the scoring at 10-2.

Montgomery pounded out 16 hits, with Gillen leading the way by going 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Taylor finished 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBI, and two runs scored, while Bodine collected two hits and scored twice. Piper went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI, and Barrios added two hits and an RBI. Pitre and Ryan Spikes each finished with two hits, while Simpson drove in a run and scored twice.

Gary Gill Hill (4-2) earned the win with seven strong innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out seven without issuing a walk. Tommy McCollum worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Derrick Edington closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Knoxville starter Kevin Valdez (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs over 3.1 innings. Koen Moreno surrendered five runs over 1.2innings, including home runs by Gillen and Taylor, as the Biscuits secured their fifth straight victory.

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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