Montgomery Blasts Three Homers in 11-1 Rout of Pensacola

Published on July 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper and pitcher Gary Gill Hill

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper and pitcher Gary Gill Hill(Montgomery Biscuits)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits scored early and often, collecting 15 hits and three home runs in an 11-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Montgomery (40-45) wasted no time taking control in the first inning. Brayden Taylor doubled before Jadher Areinamo reached, setting the stage for Émilien Pitre, who lined a two-run triple to center field to give the Biscuits a 2-0 lead.

The offense broke the game open in the fourth. Kenny Piper doubled home Xavier Isaac before Kamren James crushed a two-run homer to left-center field. Two batters later, Areinamo launched a two-run homer to left, extending the advantage to 7-0.

The Biscuits added another run in the fifth when Isaac scored on Gregory Barrios' double play.

Montgomery capped the scoring in the eighth as Isaac blasted a three-run homer to left-center field, his 15th home run of the season, pushing the lead to 11-0.

Pensacola (45-40) avoided the shutout in the eighth when Juan Matheus delivered an RBI single, but Montgomery closed out the victory without further trouble.

Areinamo paced the offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored, and two RBI. Isaac finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a three-run homer, three RBI, three runs scored, and three walks. Pitre added a two-run triple and two RBI, while James went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer, and two RBI. Taylor collected two hits, including a double, and Piper drove in a run with his 19th double of the season.

Gary Gill Hill (3-2) earned the win after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out two. Jonny Cuevas surrendered one run over two innings before Roel Garcia III finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (2-4) took the loss after allowing six runs over 3.1 innings. Josh Hejka gave up two more runs in 2.1 innings, while Livan Reinoso worked 1.1 scoreless innings before Gabe Bierman allowed three runs over the final two frames.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.