11-Run Outburst Leads Shuckers to Series Win over Blue Wahoos

Published on July 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers exchange congratulations

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers exchange congratulations(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Behind 11 runs, 15 hits and five shutout innings from starter Bishop Letson, the Biloxi Shuckers (48-38, 13-8) earned a series win with an 11-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (46-43, 10-10) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday. With the win, the Shuckers earned their third consecutive home series win and improved their Southern League-best home record to 27-14.

Jesús Made gave the Shuckers a 3-0 lead in the third with his 10 th home run of the season, a 103 MPH, 357-foot blast to right-center. The Shuckers made it 5-0 in the fourth with an RBI single from Made and an error on a double steal, allowing Josiah Ragsdale to score from third. In the fifth, Mark Coley II extended the lead with a two-RBI single, and an RBI single from David Garcia made it 8-0. In the sixth, Matthew Wood made it 9-0 with an RBI double down the left field line. Pensacola scored their only run in the seventh with an RBI double from Jay Beshears. Josiah Ragsdale made it 11-1 in the seventh with a two-run home run to right, his third of the season.

Bishop Letson (5-5) earned the win with 5.0 shutout innings while Joey Violin (0-1) took the loss. After allowing the first two batters of the game to reach, Letson retired 15 of the final 16 batters faced, including four strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Nick Merkel (0.2ip), Stiven Cruz (1.0ip) and Will Childers (1.0ip) each recorded scoreless outings.

At the plate, Josiah Ragsdale (2-for-4), Jesús Made (3-for-5), Josh Adamczewski (2-for-4), Mark Coley II (3-for-5) and David Garcia (2-for-4) each recorded multiple hits. All nine Shuckers reached base at least once, with seven reaching multiple times.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers begin a six-game set against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Erlanger Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in the series opener. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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