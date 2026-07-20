Trash Pandas Out-Hit Barons Again, Fall 7-3, in Series Finale

Published on July 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-11, 45-44) dropped Sunday's series finale, 7-3, to the Birmingham Barons (8-13, 34-56) at Regions Field. Despite out-hitting Birmingham 11-7, Rocket City lost two of three in the series after out-hitting the Barons 35-17 overall but stranding 31 runners on base. Caleb Bartolero continued his torrid weekend, reaching base in all four plate appearances and finishing the series 7-for-12 (.583) with a home run, four RBIs, two doubles, and two walks.

For the second time in the series, weather delayed first pitch. Following a 47-minute delay, play began at 2:52 p.m., but Birmingham wasted little time taking control.

Rocket City starter Nate Snead (L, 2-5) hit leadoff batter Jacob Burke to begin the bottom of the first. Burke stole second before Caleb Bonemer, the White Sox top prospect, lined an RBI single to center, giving the Barons an early 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, Birmingham capitalized on Snead's control issues in the third. Back-to-back walks opened the inning before Boston Smith launched a three-run homer on a 2-0 pitch, stretching the lead to 4-0.

Snead turned in his shortest outing as a Trash Panda, lasting just 2.1 innings while allowing four runs on two hits. The Angels' No. 14 prospect issued a career-high five walks and struck out three.

Rocket City threatened in the second with a pair of singles but left both runners stranded. The offense finally broke through in the fourth against Birmingham starter Jake Palisch. Tucker Flint drew the first of his two walks, and Bartolero ripped a double down the right-field line to put runners at second and third. Cole Fontenelle and Jake Thompson followed with consecutive RBI groundouts, trimming the deficit to 4-2.

Palisch exited after four innings, allowing two runs on six hits before turning the game over to Nick Altermatt. The Trash Pandas kept the pressure on in the fifth when Raudi Rodriguez singled for his second hit of the afternoon, and Flint walked again. Bartolero's second hit loaded the bases, and Fontenelle beat out a potential inning-ending double play, allowing Rodriguez to score and pull Rocket City within one at 4-3.

The Rocket City bullpen gave the offense an opportunity to climb back. Lucas Knowles tossed 2.1 hitless scoreless innings, while Bryce Osmond recorded the final out of the fifth with a strikeout. Jose Gonzalez followed with a perfect sixth inning before Brenden Dixon led off the seventh with a solo home run, restoring Birmingham's two-run advantage at 5-3. Gonzalez allowed just one hit and one run over his two innings of work.

The Barons added insurance in the eighth. Smith and Dylan Campbell opened the inning with consecutive singles off Kenyon Yovan before advancing on a sacrifice bunt. Jorge Corona delivered an RBI single, and T.J. McCants added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-3.

Bartolero paced the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, RBI, run scored, and a walk. Raudi Rodriguez went 2-for-5 and scored his Southern League-leading 67th run of the season, while Jake Munroe also collected two hits. Nick Rodriguez finished 0-for-5, snapping his season-best eight-game hitting streak.

Rocket City's biggest obstacle throughout the weekend was its inability to capitalize with runners aboard. The Trash Pandas went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position Sunday, leaving 10 men on base after stranding 11 on Saturday and 10 on Friday.

The Trash Pandas return home following Monday's off day to begin a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with RHP Ryan Costeiu (6-5, 6.44) expected to start for Rocket City. Knoxville has yet to announce its starter. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, July 21, to begin a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies.

Upcoming Promotions:

Tuesday, July 21 - Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your pup to Toyota Field for Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, where dogs are welcome in designated seating areas with proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofits.

Wednesday, July 22 - Adult Football Jersey Giveaway & Wine Wednesday: The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older receive a Trash Pandas football jersey, and fans can enjoy $5 select wines throughout the ballpark during Wine Wednesday.

Thursday, July 23 - Throwback Thursday & Singles Night: Celebrate Throwback Thursday with live music from Tequila Falls, $3 domestic draft beers, a Champion Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and a fun filled Singles Night at the Rock Porch.

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night: Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyo ta Field.

Tickets are available at TPTix.com. Fans can also book group outings for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department at (256) 325-1403, option 2..







Southern League Stories from July 19, 2026

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