Clingstones Split Saturday Doubleheader with Chattanooga

Published on July 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Columbus Clingstones (12-8, 41-43) split a doubleheader with the Chattanooga Lookouts (9-11, 46-43) on Saturday at Erlanger Park. Columbus clipped the Lookouts in a high-scoring 8-7 triumph in game one but were no match for right-hander Javi Rivera in a 4-0 shutout defeat in game two.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Columbus pounced on Chattanooga starter Johnathan Harmon for three runs in the first inning with RBIs from Jordan Groshans, Carson Taylor, and Will Verdung. Chattanooga bounced back quickly with a three-run single from Cam Collier to tie the game. Moments later, a steady rain became a heavy rain, and the game was suspended until Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Following the resumption of play, Columbus slugged its way to a 6-3 lead with a two-run home run from Ambioris Tavarez (6) and a solo shot from Verdung (1), the first of his Double-A career. A two-run home run from Confidan took a chunk out of the Clingstones' advantage in the fourth, but Brett Sears kept Columbus ahead for much of the afternoon with an 11-strikeout performance into the eighth inning. Chattanooga chased Sears in that frame and tied the score at 7-7, but Luke Waddell scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to push Columbus ahead once more.

Tyler LaPorte (S, 5) locked down the Lookouts in the ninth inning for the 8-7 win.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): A three-run double from Ruben Ibarra staked Chattanooga to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. A solo home run from Jay Allen II made it 4-0 in the fourth. Columbus managed only three hits in the game against Rivera, who became the first Chattanooga pitcher to toss a complete-game shutout against Columbus.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Sears (6.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO) was only hurt by home runs in what was otherwise a dominant outing. Verdung and Tavarez had two-RBI games on offense. For the Lookouts, Confidan (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) and Collier (1-for-4, 2 RBI) powered the attack.

Key Contributors (Game 2): The Clingstones' three hits belonged to Dalton McIntyre, Logan Braunschweig, and Taylor. Rivera (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) logged his best start of the season for Chattanooga.

Notable: Sears became the fourth Clingstones pitcher to record 10 or more strikeouts in an outing this season. Columbus briefly improved to 12-7 in the second half following its 8-7 win in game one. It marked the first time in any half Columbus had climbed five games above .500 in franchise history. Of the Clingstones' 15 losses to Chattanooga since 2025, six have been shutout defeats.

Next Game (Sunday, July 19): Columbus at Chattanooga, 1:00 p.m. ET at Erlanger Park. RHP Cedric De Grandpre (3-1, 4.13 ERA) will start for Columbus while LHP Ben Wereski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Chattanooga. Radio Broadcast: 12:45 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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