Shuckers Handed Lump of Coal by Blue Wahoos on Christmas in July

Published on July 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (47-38, 12-8) surrendered a season-high 16 runs in a 16-6 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (45-42, 10-9) on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. It's the largest margin of victory by an opponent against the Shuckers this season.

The teams traded homers in the first, with a three-run home run from Brandon Compton and a two-run shot by Blake Burke to make it 3-2 after one. The Blue Wahoos went onto score seven runs in the second inning after RBI singles for Cristian Hernández, Brandon Compton, and Ryan Ignoffo, and a grand slam off the bat of Ian Lewis Jr which gave Pensacola a 10-2 lead. Matthew Wood made it a run closer with a run-scoring base knock in the third. The Blue Wahoos brought home three more runs in the fifth on another Hernández RBI-hit and an 2-RBI double for Compton which upped the advantage to 13-3. Juan Matheus provided another big inning in the seventh with a three-run long bomb and made it 16-3. The Shuckers strung together two runs in the eighth on an RBI base hit by Eric Brown Jr. and a Jesús Made RBI groundout. Biloxi built on that momentum in the ninth and brought the game within 10 on a single by Wood to score Josiah Ragsdale.

Blake Burke (2-for-4) spearheaded the Shuckers offense with a pair of hits and RBIs. Matthew Wood (3-for-4) and Josiah Ragsdale (2-for-4) provided the other multi-hit outings. Ragsdale also reached in his 13 th consecutive contest, which represents every game he's played in Double-A. Dylan O'Rae also tied a season-high for the Shuckers with three walks in the ballgame.Kade Bragg got his sixth win of the season, with Jaron DeBerry (7-5) on the downside. Jack Seppings (2.2ip, 0r, 2k) shut the Blue Wahoos down for the final stretch out of the bullpen.

The Shuckers conclude the weekend series against the Blue Wahoos on Sunday evening at Keesler Federal Park. Bishop Letson (5-3,4.13) toes the bump for Biloxi with Joey Volini set to make his Double-A debut for Pensacola. It's Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. The first 500 fans 14 and under will also receive a Shuckers Backpack for Back to School Night! The Shuckers start the rubber match with the Blue Wahoos at 5:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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