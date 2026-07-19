Compton Continues to Crush as Wahoos Wallop Shuckers

Published on July 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Brandon Compton on game night

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Brandon Compton on game night(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

BILOXI, Miss. - Brandon Compton continued his dominant introduction to the Southern League as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos battered the Biloxi Shuckers 16-6 on Saturday night.

Compton was 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and six RBI to tie a single-game franchise record last set by Jakob Marsee in 2024. His three-run homer in the first inning was his fourth in as many games dating back to last Saturday, becoming just the fourth Blue Wahoos player in team history to homer in four straight games. He now has eight homers and 19 RBI in his first 13 games since joining the club on June 30.

Compton's homer in the first inning set the Blue Wahoos on a winning course, and a seven-run second inning gave the Pensacola pitching staff more than enough cushion for the rest of the night. An RBI single from Cristian Hernández resulted in an early exit for Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry (L, 7-5), who departed with an apparent injury after 1.1 innings. RBI singles from Compton and Ryan Ignoffo followed before Ian Lewis Jr. capped the big inning with an opposite-field grand slam, the third for the Blue Wahoos this season.

Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams allowed a two-run homer to Blake Burke in the first inning and an RBI single to Matthew Wood in the third inning, but otherwise protected his massive lead over 4.0 innings of three-run ball in a no-decision.

Hernández added an RBI single and Compton followed with a two-run double in the fifth inning, extending the Pensacola lead to 13-3. Juan Matheus finished the offensive outburst with a flourish in the seventh inning with a three-run homer of his own.

Kade Bragg (W, 6-2) worked 2.0 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, and Gabe Bierman and Josh Hejka worked around late trouble to finish off a 16-6 final.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Shuckers on Sunday night. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:00 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Written by Erik Bremer

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Southern League Stories from July 18, 2026

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