Series Opener for Columbus, Chattanooga Suspended Due to Rain

Published on July 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN. - Heavy rainfall marred the Columbus Clingstones return to action in Chattanooga as less than an inning was completed before the series opener was officially suspended due to weather. At the time the game was suspended, the score was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the first inning. The game is scheduled to be resumed Saturday, July 18 at a time TBD.

Next Game (Saturday, July 18): Columbus at Chattanooga, TBD at Erlanger Park. Radio Broadcast: TBD on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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