Trash Pandas Top Barons, 5-3, Behind Rodriguez's Four-Hit Night

Published on July 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Reigning Southern League Player of the Week, Nick Rodriguez, recorded the first four-hit game of his professional career as the Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-10, 45-43) opened a three-game series following the All-Star break with a 5-3 victory over the Birmingham Barons (6-13, 32-56) on Friday night at Regions Field.

Rodriguez finished 4-for-5 with an RBI to lead a 13-hit Rocket City attack. Tucker Flint added three hits, while Mac McCroskey went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Birmingham opened the scoring in the second inning when Boston Smith hit a solo home run to right field off Rocket City starter Austin Gordon (W, 3-6)

The Trash Pandas broke through against Barons starter Lucas Gordon (L, 3-6) in the fifth. Jake Thompson opened the inning with a single and stole second before scoring on McCroskey's RBI triple to left. Nick Rodriguez followed with a single to right, bringing home McCroskey and giving Rocket City a 2-1 lead.

Gordon made the advantage stand, allowing one run on three hits over 5.0 innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out seven in his team-leading 18th start of the season.

Rocket City doubled its lead in the seventh. Thompson drew a leadoff walk and scored when Cole Fontenelle lined an RBI triple to center. McCroskey followed with an RBI single, extending the advantage to 4-1.

The Barons answered in the bottom half when Smith singled and Dylan Campbell followed with a two-run homer to left-center, cutting the Rocket City lead to 4-3.

After Camden Minacci worked a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts, the Trash Pandas added an insurance run in the ninth. Raudi Rodriguez walked, Flint singled, and Caleb Bartolero drove home Rodriguez with a single to right for a 5-3 lead.

Luke Murphy took over in the ninth and worked around a one-out single to earn his Minor League-leading 17th save. With the potential tying run at the plate, Colby Shelton drove a deep fly ball to center field, but Raudi Rodriguez tracked it down at the wall for the final out.

Flint finished 3-for-5, while Bartolero added two hits and an RBI. Thompson reached three times with a hit and two walks and scored twice as Rocket City finished with 13 hits and went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Nick Rodriguez, the reigning Southern League Player of the Week, also extended his hitting streak to seven games, batting .483 with three doubles, a homer, seven RBIs, and six runs scored.

The Trash Pandas and Barons continue their three-game series on Saturday night at Regions Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm with RHP Joel Hurtado (6-3, 3.36) starting for Rocket City against RHP Juan Carela (0-1, 4.50) for Birmingham. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, July 21, to begin a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies.







Southern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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