Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce - Military One Coast

Published on July 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a donation to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Of Commerce - Military One Coast prior to the Biloxi Shuckers' game on Friday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is an umbrella organization that is comprised of seven divisions. As a membership organization, it is made up of businesses throughout the Gulf South, and it strives to improve the business climate through fostering leadership, advocating for businesses, and providing information to the community. This is done through a range of events including: Professional Development, WE: Women Educating, Enriching & Engaging, Annual Meeting, Speed Networking, State of the County, Diversity Council and Legislative Briefings.

"We're always excited to work with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber and all of their divisions, specifically Military One Coast," Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. "They are a great resource here on the Coast and our one of our favorite partners."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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