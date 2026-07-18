O'Rae Makes History in Shuckers' Series-Opening Win

Published on July 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos in action

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos in action(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - On a night when Dylan O'Rae became the fifth player in Biloxi Shuckers franchise history, the Shuckers (47-37, 12-7) earned a 4-2 win in a series opener against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (45-42, 9-9) on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park.

The Shuckers struck first with an RBI single from Matthew Wood in the second, making it 1-0. The Shuckers struck twice in the third with an RBI groundout from Jesús Made and an RBI single from Josh Adamczewski, making it 3-0. The lead extended to four in the fifth with an RBI single from Andrew Fischer. The Blue Wahoos struck back with a solo home run from Brandon Compton in the sixth and an RBI double from Ethan O'Donnell in the ninth. Jesús Broca (2-3) earned the win while Jacob Miller (1-4) took the loss. Nick Merkel recorded his first save of the season, needing one pitch to retire Juan Matheus in the ninth inning for the final out.

At the plate, Josh Adamczewski (2-for-3) recorded the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers, and all nine in the lineup reached base at least once. The Shuckers pitching staff also limited the Blue Wahoos to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners.

The series continues on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Jaron DeBerry (7-4, 4.00) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Alex Williams (4-7, 6.06) for the Blue Wahoos. Celebrate Christmas with the Shuckers with a Shuckers-themed ugly sweater replica jersey for the first 1,000 fans by Colonial Trailways. The Shuckers will also wear speciality Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys during the game. Santa Claus will also be at the ballpark for photo opportunities, with a Toys for Tots Drive taking place during the game. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.