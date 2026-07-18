Compton Homers, But Bats Kept Quiet in Loss to Shuckers

Published on July 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos shortstop Juan Matheus

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos shortstop Juan Matheus(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

BILOXI, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos returned from the All-Star Break with a 4-2 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night.

Brandon Compton highlighted the offense for the Blue Wahoos, hitting a solo homer in the sixth inning for his seventh home run in 12 Double-A games.

Jacob Miller (L, 1-4) took the loss for the Blue Wahoos despite making his longest start in more than a month since coming off the injured list. The righty allowed four runs in 4.2 innings while striking out five.

The Shuckers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Josh Adamczewski double and Matthew Wood RBI single, and added two more in the third inning on a Jesús Made RBI groundout and Adamczewski RBI single. They scored their fourth and final run on an Andrew Fischer RBI single in the fifth inning.

Yorman Galindez lasted only two innings in his start for the Shuckers, laboring with a high pitch count. Jesús Broca (W, 2-3) came on to work a scoreless third before Travis Smith worked 4.0 effective innings of one-run relief.

The Pensacola bullpen struggled with command, but the Shuckers failed to add on in the later innings. Relievers Christian MacLeod, Livan Reinoso and Nigel Belgrave combined to walk seven Biloxi batters over 3.1 scoreless innings. Blue Wahoos catcher Ryan Ignoffo helped the cause by throwing out three Shuckers base stealers, tying a Double-A career high he previously set last August.

Though the Blue Wahoos threatened in the ninth inning with an RBI double from new arrival Ethan O'Donnell, Nick Merkel (S, 1) needed only one pitch to retire Juan Matheus on a deep flyout as the potential tying run to end the game in a 4-2 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday night. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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