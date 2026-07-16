Toyota Field to Host Free World Cup Final Watch Party

Published on July 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas invite soccer fans from across North Alabama to Toyota Field on Sunday, July 19, for a FREE FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party featuring Argentina and Spain in the tournament championship match.

Gates open at 1:00 pm, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 pm Fans can enjoy the match on the big screen from the SportsMED Stadium Club, field-level seating, or even from the outfield grass (weather permitting). All seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but fans are encouraged to RSVP in advance for their group HERE.

Select concession stands and bars will be open throughout the event, with food and beverages available for purchase.

"The atmosphere for our USA Watch Party was incredible, and we're excited to bring the community back together for the World Cup Final," said Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "Events like this are a great opportunity to open Toyota Field for everyone, create new memories, and give fans a free way to experience one of the biggest sporting events in the world together."

The Watch Party is free and open to the public, providing fans a chance to cheer on the World Cup finalists in a unique ballpark setting while enjoying the amenities of Toyota Field.

For more information and to RSVP, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

The Trash Pandas are currently off for the All-Star break and return to action on Friday, July 17, opening a three-game road series against the Birmingham Barons. Rocket City returns home July 21-26 for a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies at Toyota Field.







Southern League Stories from July 16, 2026

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