Homestand Highlights: July 21-26 vs. Knoxville Smokies

Published on July 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The top two teams in the Southern League North Division meet at Toyota Field as the Rocket City Trash Pandas host the first-place Knoxville Smokies for a pivotal six-game series, July 21-26. While postseason positioning takes center stage on the field, fans can enjoy one of the summer's biggest promotional lineups featuring Tail Waggin' Tuesday, an Adult Football Jersey Giveaway, Champion Beverage Belt Giveaway, Pirate & Princess Night, Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway, and Fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are now available at TPTix.com.

This week features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Tuesday, July 21 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting Friends Of Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring pet supply donations each Tuesday. All donations collected throughout the season will benefit local animal shelters.

Wednesday, July 22 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Adult Football Jersey Giveaway: Kick off football season early as the first 1,500 fans ages 18 and older receive a Trash Pandas Football Jersey, presented by NUCOR TUBULAR-DECATUR.

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials throughout the game at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Thursday, July 23 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Champion Beverage Belt: The first 1,000 fans will receive a championship-style Beverage Belt, the perfect way to carry your favorite ballpark beverage in title-worthy fashion.

Singles Night: Head to the Rock Porch for Singles Night featuring slide deck introductions by The Camp (6:00-7:30 pm), specialty cocktails, speed dating beginning at 8:00 pm, matchmaking activities by Beloved Matchmaking, and designated seating for singles.

Throwback Thursday: Throwback Thursday returns with live music from Tequila Falls on the Rock Porch from 5:00-6:30 pm.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Friday, July 24 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by WOW!

Pirate and Princess Night: The first 1,000 kids receive a light-up pirate sword or princess wand as Toyota Field transforms into a storybook adventure featuring princesses, pirate actors, a 5:50 pm parade, pirate training, treasure hunts, face painting, Immersive storytelling, and postgame fireworks.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, July 25 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Fireworks: Stay after the game for a spectacular Fireworks Show over Toyota Field.

Christmas in July: Experience the magic of the holidays in the middle of summer with Santa, elves, and other holiday characters for photos from 5:00-6:30 pm behind Section 4 before capping the evening with Saturday Night Fireworks.

Snow Globe Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will take home an exclusive Trash Pandas Snow Globe, presented by the Huntsville Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau the perfect keepsake to celebrate Christmas in July at Toyota Field.

Backpack Drive: Help local students start the school year prepared by donating a new backpack upon entry to Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas Foundation is partnering with The Caring Link, a North Alabama nonprofit that provides resources and support to children and families in need.

Sunday, July 26 | First Pitch: 4:05 pm | Gates Open: 3:00 pm | VIP Gates: 2:30 pm

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge at every game throughout the homestand. Also, new misting stations will be available in the outfield through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Eat Your Opponent Dog (All-Stars): Sink your teeth into the Windy City Dumpster Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with neon green relish, diced onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt, served in a collectible mini trash can with a Trash Pandas liner. Available at Allstars.

Featured Homestand Cocktails:

Enjoy the Smokies Peach Punch and Slugger Smash throughout the homestand at the Rock Porch, plus themed cocktails for Singles Night, Pirate & Princess Night, and Christmas in July, including the Ice Breaker, Walk the Plank Whiskey Punch, Happily Ever After, Cranberry Margarita, and Jingle Punch.

Trash Pandas Rewards: Fans can now earn rewards for attending games, purchasing food, and merch this season with the new Trash Pandas Rewards app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from the iTunes Store or Google Play. Earn prizes and experiences by arriving early, staying late, and attending many games throughout the season! For more information, fans can visit trashpandasrewards.com.







Southern League Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.