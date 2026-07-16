Ugly Christmas Sweater Jersey, Backpack Giveaways Spotlight Shuckers Weekend Series

Published on July 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return from the league-wide MLB All-Star break for a three-game weekend set at Keesler Federal Park against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins) beginning Friday, July 17. This marks the Blue Wahoos' final visit to Biloxi in 2026. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL: FRIED CATFISH AND FRIES

FRIDAY, JULY 19, 6:35 p.m.

It's the eighth Fireworks Friday of the season, presented by Coca-Cola, with the show set to begin after the final out. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. As part of the Shuckers Military Appreciation Night, the team will host a Gold Star Families Presentation prior to first pitch.

SATURDAY, JULY 20, 6:05 p.m.

It's Christmas... in July! Celebrate Christmas with the Shuckers with a Shuckers-themed ugly sweater replica jersey for the first 1,000 fans by Colonial Trailways. The Shuckers will also wear speciality Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys during the game. Santa Claus will also be at the ballpark for photo opportunities, with a Toys for Tots Drive taking place during the game.

SUNDAY, JULY 21, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers conclude their weekend series with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. The first 500 fans 14 and under will also receive a Shuckers Backpack presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield for Back to School Night!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 16, 2026

Ugly Christmas Sweater Jersey, Backpack Giveaways Spotlight Shuckers Weekend Series - Biloxi Shuckers

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