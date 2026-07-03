Game Info: Friday, July 3 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Friday, July 3, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-4, 40-37) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-4, 41-37)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Nate Snead (1-3, 5.13) vs. RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (2-2, 6.45)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by COUNTRY Financial

Patriotic Jersey Auction: The game will feature the Trash Pandas wearing specialty Patriotic-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off online during the game to benefit the First Stop. Fans can bid at milbauctions.com or text 888-208-9695. Each jersey auction starts at $100 and increases by $25. The jersey auction ends at 8:30 pm.

Live Music on the Rock Porch: Just Justin will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue their 12-game homestand tonight with game four (2-1) of a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. The homestand runs through July 12, as Rocket City welcomes the Chattanooga Lookouts for another six-game series, July 7-12.

PANDAS ROUT WAHOOS 16-6 THURSDAY: The Trash Pandas overcame a four-run deficit and a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay to score 13 unanswered runs in a 16-6 victory over Pensacola on Thursday night. Rocket City erupted for a Toyota Field-record 16 runs and 16 hits, highlighted by an eight-run sixth inning that featured Jake Thompson's grand slam. Thompson drove in five runs, Jake Munroe collected four RBIs, and Lucas Knowles provided 4.1 innings of key relief as the Trash Pandas evened the series.

RECORD SETTING NIGHT: Rocket City set new Toyota Field single-game records with 16 runs and 16 hits in Thursday's win over Pensacola. The eight-run sixth inning was the first eight-run frame by the Trash Pandas at Toyota Field and their biggest inning since scoring eight runs at Chattanooga on June 28, 2024.

JAKE RAKES: OF Jake Thompson continued his torrid start with the Trash Pandas, finishing 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, and five RBIs in Thursday's win. The former Blue Wahoo has driven in eight runs through his first two games with Rocket City after joining the Angels organization from the Atlantic League's Lancaster Stormers.

NICK REACHING: Nick Rodriguez is currently riding a 10-game on-base streak, which began on June 20. Over the streak, he has a .388 OBP, with seven runs, three doubles, seven RBIs, and even walks.

Upcoming Promotions:

Saturday, July 4: Celebrate Independence Day with postgame fireworks presented by SAIC, live music, a Foam Party in the Moonwalk Kids Zone, and misting stations throughout the ballpark.

Sunday, July 5: Pregame player autographs, postgame Kids Run the Bases, free face painting, Moonwalk Kids Zone, and Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes.

Homestand Features:

Moonwalk Kids Zone open free every game during the homestand.

Featured Food: Southern Cubano Sammy and Orange Crush Pretzel Bites.

Featured Drinks: American Hero and Pensacola Punch specialty cocktails.

Beat the Heat: Misting stations are now available in the outfield near the Kids Zone through the end of August. Fans may also bring empty, reusable water bottles to fill at water fountains located near the VIP Entrance, Bandits Concessions, and All-Stars Concessions behind Section 13.

Coming Next: Chattanooga visits July 7-12 for Dinosaur Weekend and two more postgame fireworks shows.







Southern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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