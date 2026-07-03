Trash Pandas Set Toyota Field Records in 16-6 Rout of Blue Wahoos

Published on July 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-4, 40-37) overcame a four-run deficit, a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay, and erupted for 13 unanswered runs to rout the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-4, 41-37) 16-6 on Thursday night at Toyota Field. Rocket City established new Toyota Field records with 16 runs and 16 hits, while Jake Thompson's grand slam highlighted the club's first eight-run inning in Toyota Field history.

Pensacola controlled the early stages of the game. Cam Cannarella and Christian Hernandez opened the contest with singles against Rocket City starter Austin Gordon before Fenwick Trimble drew a walk. After a strikeout, Brandon Compton, the Marlins' No. 11 prospect, crushed a grand slam to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 4-0.

Rain began falling steadily in the second inning before intensifying. Gordon struck out the first batter of the frame but issued two walks and hit a batter to load the bases with one out. At 7:08 pm, the tarp was called onto the field, resulting in a 1-hour, 43-minute delay.

Play resumed at 8:51 pm, and left-hander Lucas Knowles inherited the bases-loaded jam. Knowles escaped unscathed by striking out one batter before inducing an inning-ending groundout. Gordon's outing ended after 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two.

Rocket City immediately chipped away in the bottom of the second. Cole Fontenelle singled and J.J. D'Orazio walked before David Calabrese's single skipped through the legs of Pensacola center fielder Brendan Jones, allowing D'Orazio to score. With two outs, Nick Rodriguez added an RBI single to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Pensacola answered with more power in the fourth as Hernandez launched a two-run homer-his second extra-base hit of the night and the Blue Wahoos' seventh home run of the series-to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Trash Pandas refused to go away. Jake Munroe lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-3 before Rocket City unleashed one of the biggest innings in franchise history two frames later.

The sixth inning began with D'Orazio singling before Calabrese and Mac McCroskey drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Nick Rodriguez singled home a run before Pensacola turned to reliever Colby Martin (L, 2-4). Munroe followed with a two-run single to tie the game at 6-6, and Tucker Flint gave Rocket City its first lead of the night with an RBI single. Caleb Bartolero then walked to reload the bases, setting the stage for Thompson, who crushed a towering grand slam down the right-field line to blow the game open at 11-6. Eight consecutive Trash Pandas reached safely before Pensacola finally recorded an out, and despite another Calabrese single, Rocket City finished the inning with eight runs on six hits.

The eight-run inning marked the first time the Trash Pandas had scored eight runs in an inning since June 28, 2024, at Chattanooga, and the first such inning in Toyota Field history. Thompson's grand slam was Rocket City's second of the season and the 14th in franchise history.

The offense kept rolling in the seventh. Munroe doubled with one out before Bartolero and Thompson followed with back-to-back RBI doubles, stretching the lead to 13-6.

Knowles turned the ball over to Lucas Mahlstedt (W, 2-0) with two outs in the sixth after an outstanding relief appearance. The left-hander covered 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out four. Mahlstedt stranded the bases loaded in the sixth before tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three to earn the victory.

Rocket City added three more runs in the eighth. D'Orazio led off with a single, and after Nick Rodriguez walked with two outs, Munroe ripped his second straight RBI double to make it 14-6. Flint then hit what appeared to be an inning-ending ground ball, but Christian Hernandez's errant throw to first allowed Rodriguez and Munroe to score, capping the scoring at 16-6. Pensacola finished the night with three errors and eight walks.

Kenyon Yovan worked a scoreless ninth inning to secure Rocket City's largest victory margin of the season at 11:26 pm.

Thompson finished 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, and five RBIs, giving him eight RBIs through his first two games as a Trash Panda. Munroe went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored, while D'Orazio extended his hitting streak to five games with a 2-for-4 night and three runs scored. Calabrese reached base four times, finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Nick Rodriguez reached safely four times to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

The 16 runs were the most ever scored by the Trash Pandas at Toyota Field and marked the fifth 16-run game in franchise history, with the last coming in a 17-run performance at Chattanooga on June 25, 2024. Rocket City's 16 hits also established a new Toyota Field record, surpassing the previous mark of 15 set against Biloxi on April 18, 2023.

The Trash Pandas continue the first leg of their 12-game homestand on Friday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with Rocket City sending RHP Nate Snead (1-3, 5.13) to the mound against RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (2-2, 6.45) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Friday's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by COUNTRY Financial

Patriotic Jersey Auction: The game will feature the Trash Pandas wearing specialty Patriotic-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off online during the game to benefit the First Stop. Fans can bid at milbauctions.com or text 888-208-9695. Each jersey auction starts at $100 and increases by $25. The jersey auction ends at 8:30 pm.

Live Music on the Rock Porch: Just Justin will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.







Southern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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