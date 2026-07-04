Dylan Shines in Shutout as Barons Blank Biscuits for Third-Straight Win

Published on July 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- Dylan Cumming threw six shutout innings as the Birmingham Barons won 2-0 over the Montgomery Biscuits in a 7-inning game before 4,009 at Regions Field on Friday night. With the win, the Barons have won three games in a row and have won three of the four games against the Biscuits in this series.

Starting pitcher Cumming (2-5, 4.98) gets the win, going six innings, giving up five hits, no runs, and one walk with six strikeouts. This is the first Barons starting pitcher to get a win since Cumming did it on June 3 in Knoxville. Jackson Kelley gets his sixth save of the season, going one inning and striking out all three Biscuit hitters.

Montgomery (3-7, 38-41) starting pitcher TJ Nichols had a no-hitter going into the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, recent call-up Boston Smith hit a deep home run to right-center field, and the Barons took a 1-0 lead, which was their first hit in the game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning with the Barons leading 1-0, Samuel Zavala hit a home run to right field, his seventh home run of the season, and the Barons took a 2-0 lead late in the game.

In the seventh inning, Kelley came on to get the final three outs, and he did just that with three strikeouts in the inning. With the save, Kelley lowered his ERA to 1.82 on the season.

Up next is Game 5 of the six-game series with the Biscuits. LHP Jake Palisch (1-6, 5.60) takes the hill for the Barons, and the Biscuits counter with RHP Gary Gill Hill (2-2, 4.39). First pitch is at 6:30 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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